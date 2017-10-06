PHOTOS: PCHS Hockey falls to Murray
October 6, 2017
The Park City High School ice hockey team faced off against Murray High School at the Park City Ice Arena Wednesday evening, October 4, 2017. The Miners fell to the Spartans 8-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Hockey-vs-Murray/
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Red Bull 400 draws massive competition to Park City
- Behind the scenes at the Red Bull 400 in Park City, medics help racers recover
- Adaptive cyclists christen new Down Dog trail in Park City’s Round Valley
- Miners girls’ tennis takes title for fourth year in five
- Everything you need to know about parks, trails, recreation areas and more this week
Trending Sitewide
- Park City worker rushed to hospital after electrical shock
- Red Bull 400 draws massive competition to Park City
- Sheriff’s Report: 30-year-old man overdoses, issues of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Five Park City students selected as National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists
- President of Grand Summit Hotel’s Homeowner’s Association faces lawsuit