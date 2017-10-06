 PHOTOS: PCHS Hockey falls to Murray | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: PCHS Hockey falls to Murray

Park City High School's Teddy Elbert and Murray High School's Dillon Hale (55) race across the ice to regain control of the puck as it gets away from them during the game at the Park City Ice Arena Wednesday evening, October 4, 2017. The Miners fell to the Spartans 8-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The Park City High School ice hockey team faced off against Murray High School at the Park City Ice Arena Wednesday evening, October 4, 2017. The Miners fell to the Spartans 8-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Hockey-vs-Murray/

