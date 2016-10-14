PHOTOS: PCHS Senior Night and Game vs. Tooele | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: PCHS Senior Night and Game vs. Tooele
October 14, 2016
The Park City High School Miners faced off against the Tooele Bulldogs Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2016. The team celebrated their seniors and their final home game, which ended in a 35-14 loss. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
