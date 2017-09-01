 PHOTOS: PCHS Volleyball hosts home opener | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Sports

PHOTOS: PCHS Volleyball hosts home opener

Park City High School junior outside hitter Grace Stover (38) high-fives her teammates as she's announced as a starting player for the Miners at the beginning of the game against Lone Peak Thursday evening, August 31, 2017. The game was the Miners' home opener. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The Park City High School volleyball team hosted their home opener against Lone Peak Thursday evening, August 31, 2017. The Miners fell 3-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Volleyball-vs-Lone-Peak/