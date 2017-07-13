PHOTOS: Triple Crown Series in full swing | ParkRecord.com

The Triple Crown Softball series is back in Park City and is taking up residence all over town, in Oakley and in Coalville throughout the week. American Athletics faced off against the All American Sports Academy at Park City High School Wednesday afternoon, July 12, 2017. The Academy fell to the Athletics 12-8. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-American-Athletics-takes-down-All-American-Sports/