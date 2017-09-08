Picabo Street, other Olympians set to ski into Hall of Fame

The Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame will add two Olympic competitors and two extraordinary promoters of winter sports to its roster of notables on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 during ceremonies at the Alf Engen Ski Museum at Utah Olympic Park.

The class of 2017 consists of:

Harry Baxter, Jackson Hole, WY, who dedicated his life to advancing the skiing industry through marketing, instruction, and adaption to increase ability and availability for all people.

Dick Mitchell, (deceased), Park City, who was captain of the University of Utah Ski Team, won the National Intercollegiate Downhill Championship in 1953 and was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team in 1956. He also brought exceptional honor to his state and country by becoming a highly decorated officer and combat pilot for the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Dean Roberts, (deceased), Ogden, a one-time member of Weber State and University of Utah Ski Teams, who taught thousands to enjoy the sport with his exceptional ski instruction methods during his 30-year tenure with the Solitude Ski School.

Picabo Street, an Idaho-born Sun Valley skier, who won three World Championship medals, two Olympic medals and nine World Cup titles during an incredible racing career in the 1990s that included World Cup downhill season titles in 1995 and 1996, (the first American skier to do so).

The 16th annual Hall of Fame activities begin with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by dinner and the induction ceremony, said Connie Nelson, executive director of the Alf Engen Ski Museum, which houses the 70-member shrine.

According to John Durham, chair of the Utah Ski Archives Hall of Fame Selection Committee, each honoree receives a framed glass plaque bearing their likeness and synopsis of their accomplishments and contributions that merit Hall of Fame status. A duplicate plaque will be enshrined in the Will and Jean Pickett Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame at the Alf Engen Ski Museum. The shrine is named in recognition of the late ski enthusiasts who lived in Salt Lake City.

Durham explains that the Hall of Fame selections are made annually by knowledgeable winter sports historians/enthusiasts from Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Criteria for induction is based on exemplary achievements in the areas of skiing competition, skiing innovations, ski sport development and contributions to the promotion of winter sports in the Intermountain Area.

Past inductees to the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame include:

2002: Junior Bounous, Zane A. Doyle, Alf M. Engen, Sverre Engen, Karre "Corey" Engen, Gretchen K. Fraser, W. Averell Harriman and S. Joseph "Joe" Quinney.

2003: Stein Eriksen, Bill Briggs and Axel Andreason

2004: Pepi Steigler, "Mayor" George Watson, Suzy Harris Rytting, Bill Lash, Bill Spencer and Edward L. Scott

2005: Edgar B. Stern, Jr., Neil Rafferty, M. Earl Miller, Lou Lorenz, Keith Lange and James R. Gaddis.

2006: Marv Melville, Cal McPhie, Dick Movitz, Dev Jennings, Jack Reddish and Marthenius (Mark, M.A.) Strand.

2007: Ted Johnson, Paul McCollister, Woody Anderson, K Smith, Pete Karns and Margo Walters-McDonald.

2008: Alvin F. Cobabe, Albert "Sunny" Korfanta and Pat Miller.

2009: Richard D. (Dick) Bass, Siegfried (Sigi) Engl, Alan K. Engen and Mike C. Korologos.

2010: Peter S. Ecker, Claude F. Jones, Karen Korfanta and Gregory C. Thompson.

2011: Kit DesLauriers, William (Bill) Levitt, Raymond R. Steward and Dean Robert (Bob) Theobald.

2012: Beat von Allmen, Lyle B. Nelson, Phil Jones, Karen-Budge Eaton.

2013: LeRoy Schultz, Dean Perkins, Alan Schoenberger and Dr. Robert Smith.

2014: John Aalberg, Wilby M. Durham, Spencer F. Eccles and Harold Seeholzer.

2015: Melvin W. (Mel) Dalebout, David H. Hanscom, Karen Huntoon-Miller and Meeche White.

2016: Jan Leonard, Christin Cooper, Steve Cook and Ron Steele.