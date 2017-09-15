Race at Quinn’s Trailhead

The Park City Trail Series is holding its last race of the season this Saturday – a 13.2-mile run around Round Valley trails, starting at the Quinn's Trailhead. The race is billed as an aggregation of the best scenic points from the season's races (all in Round Valley), and the toughest overall of the series. Most of the Round Valley trails will be affected, especially those in the southwest. Hikers, dog walkers, cyclist and other non-competitors might want to consider postponing expeditions to the area until after noon, when the race is expected to conclude.

Specifically: Fairway Hills Connector, Hat Trick, Fast Pitch, Matt's Flat, Rambler, Rademan Ridge, Cammy's, Round Valley Express, RV Connector, Ramble On and Rusty Shovel.

The race starts at 8 a.m.