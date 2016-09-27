Rain affects Miners’ game plan in loss to Stansbury | ParkRecord.com

If you’re a football team and you like to sling the ball through the air, rain is not your friend. This was especially true for the Park City High School football team on Friday night when it traveled on the road to visit Stansbury, where both team were greeted with pellets of rain that soaked the field.

Despite an impressive performance in the poor weather with two touchdowns from senior quarterback Colin Zur, the Miners fell for the second consecutive week on the road to the Stallions, 32-13. Still missing some players due to injury, Park City kept this one close throughout, as it was just a one possession game heading into the fourth quarter.

“When you’re a passing team, it does tend to make things a little more difficult,” said Head Coach Josh Montzingo. “I think our quarterback still threw the ball pretty well and I think it made it a little more difficult at times, to squeeze it through traffic. That’s where we struggled a little bit more, but you can’t use that as an excuse by any means.”

Being one of the state leaders in passing — 183 attempts for 1,573 yards and 12 touchdowns — Zur had his work cut out for him with a beat-up offensive line and the slick condition of the field. With defensive pressure sometimes getting in his face, Montzingo believes that his quarterback worked with what he had to help keep the Miners in the game.

“He did a great job keeping us calm, keeping us cool, which is not easy to do, especially when you’re getting pressured,” Montzingo said of Zur. “He found open receivers at times and was able to fit the ball into some tight windows. He’s a good one to have. He’s very poised and it’s nice to have a senior of his caliber.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Stansbury jumped on the scoreboard in the second with rushing touchdowns from Mitchell McIntyre, who would lead the Stallions with four touchdowns, and McCoy Didericksen. But thanks to the will of Zur, the quarterback found one of his favorite targets in Beau Pederson for the 25-yard strike to the end zone, cutting the Stallion lead in half before halftime.

In the third quarter, McIntyre struck again, only to have Zur find his brother Spencer, his other favorite target, for the 60-yard deep pass for the touchdown. After the extra point, the Miners trailed by just a single possession heading into the fourth quarter.

But as the rain kept falling, the Stallions kept on running, tacking on two more rushing touchdowns to finish off Park City on their Homecoming night in Stansbury. Even so, Montzingo and company were happy with how they played for much of the game on Friday.

“[The players] felt pretty good about their performance for three out of the four quarters from last week, so we’re just trying to carry over some of that momentum into this week,” Montzingo said.

The Miners will need the momentum in a big matchup with rival Judge Memorial. Not only that, but this game is pegged as the Homecoming Game at Park City High School, bringing with it the added emotions that comes with such a game.

“They are very excited,” Montzingo added. “We’re back home, where we’ve played pretty well. Also, [we’re] trying to get healthy this week, get a couple guys back which should help us.”

Kickoff for the Homecoming game versus Judge is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Park City High School.