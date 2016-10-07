Rain can’t keep Miners from another first-place finish | ParkRecord.com

Last Saturday, up at Powder Mountain, Park City High School won its second Utah High School mountain bike race of the season.

Powder Mountain was the perfect venue with high altitudes, lots of technical climbing and cool autumn temperatures that make the West so magical. Park City riders did incredibly well in some extremely tough conditions and managed to bring home their second victory.

Early in the morning, with the whisper of snow in the air, varsity and JV boys lined up. These races were fast and short. For the fastest varsity and JV riders, a lap was just 22 minutes. All varsity riders did three laps while JV, along with all other racers, did just two. After only about an hour, all the boys were finished, and it became clear just how well the Miners had started off the day: a near varsity podium sweep, with Connor Patten and Matt Behrens, minutes ahead of the pack, claiming first and second places, respectively. Tommy Fendler claimed fourth, Skylar Patten got 17th and Kieran Ahern and Kendall Sedgwick scored 21st and 22nd among some of the best riders in the state.

In JV, PCHS did nearly as well, with Aidan Rasmussen getting a fourth-place finish, and Lane Myshrall barely missing the top 10 with an 11th-place finish.

Next to race was the girls’ team. First, varsity and JV went off together, followed by

sophomores and then freshmen, each five minutes apart. As soon as they did, however, the heavens opened up, sending first a light mist, then some serious rain, and finally lightning and brutal hail.

After a single lap, all the girls were pulled off of the course, and placement was determined at that point. Despite the insane conditions, Park City again did incredibly well. Sienna Leger Redel secured first in the varsity race, while the JV team managed another near-sweep of the podium, with finishes of first, third, fourth, and fifth going to Mila Leger Redel, Jenae Rasmussen, Anna Castro and Grace Jencks, respectively.

Natalie Fink scored a fourth-place finish in the sophomore division and Siri Ahern scored sixth in the freshman race. All these finishes happened in near-freezing temperatures, pounding rain and thick mud all across the course. Park City riders just took it in stride.

All in all, the day amounted to another Park City success, with the team winning the most points, taking home a myriad of individual awards, and claiming its second overall victory for the season. It was an epic conclusion to a great day, full of fun racing, good sportsmanship, and crazy conditions.