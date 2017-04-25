Rec Report, April 26, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

Park City Mountain Resort closed for the season on April 16. The Park City side of the resort is scheduled to reopen for summer activities on May 26. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort closed for the season on April 16. It is scheduled to reopen for summer activities on June 16. For details on the resort's summer activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort closed for the season on April 16. It is scheduled to reopen for summer activities on June 16. For information on summer activities, please visit skisolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course is open for play. For residents, the 18-hole rate is $35 ($17.50 for nine holes). For non-residents, the rate is $50 for 18 holes. Carts cost $15 for 18 holes. For more information, call 435-615-5800 or visit ParkCity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Soldier Hollow’s Silver and Gold courses are open for play. Spring rates of $38 currently available for both the Gold and Silver Golf Courses. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

Wasatch Mountain State Park has both Mountain and Lake golf courses open. Current rates are $47 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays and $50 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends and holidays. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf is scheduled to open on May 26. The course features 18 holes of spectacular views and has more than 550 feet of elevation change. Current local rates are $55 for 18 holes with a cart. Season passes start at $750. For more information, or to book a tee time, visit ParkCityMountain.com/golf or call 435-615-4728.”

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. Information on the Park's summer programs is available online. Registration for the programs are open. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation currently maintains over 150 miles of trail in the area. All trails are non-motorized and multi-use. For the latest updates, visit mountaintrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation maintains a system of trails in the Snyderville Basin. The organization reports that trails are open for cycling and hiking. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Bob Radke at bradke@basinrecreation.org or visit BasinRecreation.org/trail_conditions.html.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway is still closed to traffic for the season. UDOT estimates it will open in June due to the abundance of snow. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.