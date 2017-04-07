Rec Report, April 8, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

As of Friday morning, Park City Mountain Resort had 31 of 41 lifts and 288 of 336 runs open. The resort reports one inch of snow in the last 48 hours and 413 total inches of snow this season. The base depth is 69 inches. Night skiing is done for the season. The resort is scheduled to close on April 16. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

As of Friday morning, Deer Valley Resort had 21 of 21 lifts and 101 of 101 runs open. The resort reports zero inches of snow in the last 48 hours and 425 total inches of snow this season. The base depth is 100 inches. The resort is scheduled to close on April 16. For details on the resort's winter activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

As of Friday morning, Solitude Mountain Resort has 8 of 8 lifts and 77 of 77 runs open. The resort is scheduled to close on April 16. For information on discounted lift tickets and season passes as well as details on the resort’s winter activities, please visit skisolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

JEREMY RANCH NORDIC CENTER

All trails at Jeremy Ranch Nordic Center were closed for the season on March 13. For more information, go to http://www.utahnordic.com.

WHITE PINE NORDIC CENTER

White Pine operates a Nordic ski center on the Park City Golf Course. The White Pine Nordic Center's three-kilometer, five-kilometer and Farm Loops are closed for the season. For more information, visit WhitePineTouring.com.

SOLDIER HOLLOW

Soldier Hollow's cross-country ski trails closed for the season on March 19. For more information, call 435-654-2002 or visit http://www.soldierhollow.com.

GORGOZA PARK

Gorgoza Park closed for the season on Sunday, April 2. For more information, call 435-658-2648 or visit http://www.gorgozapark.com.

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. Information on the Park's summer programs is available online. Registration for the programs will open on April 1. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails in the Round Valley area, at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, on the Rail Trail, and other areas around Summit County. Trails are good for snow biking. For updates, visit MountainTrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation maintains a busy trail maintenance schedule during the winter months, grooming over 17 miles of trails for cross country skiing, walking, biking, and more. An updated grooming report can be found at http://basinrecreation.org/grooming_report.html#top. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org. To receive Basin Recreation's grooming notifications, email trails@basinrecreation.org.

UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

As of Friday morning, the avalanche danger level was low. For more updates, go to utahavalanchecenter.org or call the advisory hotline at (888) 999-4019. The hotline will end its regular advisories on April 16. The Center will release sporadic updates, depending on the weather, for a few weeks after that.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway is officially closed to traffic for the season, but is expected to open Memorial Day weekend. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.