Rec Report, Aug. 31, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

The Park City base area’s summer activities include zip lines, an alpine slide, an alpine coaster, lift-served mountain biking, hiking and more. Canyons Village is also open for summer activities. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort’s summer activities include mountain biking, hiking, concerts and more. The resort will close for the summer season on Monday, Sept. 5. For details on the resort’s activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort, owned by Deer Valley, has summer activities including lift-served mountain biking, hiking, disc golf, fishing and more. For more information on the resort’s activities, visit SkiSolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. Adventure activities, including ropes courses and a zip line, are open for the summer. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course is open for play. For residents, the 18-hole rate is $35 ($17.50 for nine holes). For non-residents, the rate is $50 for 18 holes. Carts cost $15 for 18 holes. For more information, call 435-615-5800 or visit ParkCity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Soldier Hollow’s Silver and Gold courses are open for play. The current rate is $50 for 18 holes with a cart on the Gold Course and $45 for 18 holes with a cart on the Silver Course. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

Wasatch Mountain State Park has both Mountain and Lake golf courses. Current rates are $47 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays and $50 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends and holidays. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf features 18 holes of mountain golfing and has more than 550 feet of elevation change. Current rates are $95 for 18 holes with a cart. A season pass costs $1,000. For more information, or to book a tee time, visit ParkCityMountain.com/activities/golf or call 435-615-4728.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails in the Round Valley area, the Rail Trail, at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, and other areas around Summit County. Mountain Trails reports that trails are open for recreational use. For updates, visit MountainTrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Rec maintains a system of trails in the Snyderville Basin. The organization reports that trails are open for cycling and hiking. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Bob Radke at bradke@basinrecreation.org or visit BasinRecreation.org/trail_conditions.html.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway is completely open. A recreational pass to use the forest is $6 for 1-3 days or $12 per week. Campgrounds are open. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.