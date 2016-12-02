Rec Report, Dec. 3, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

As of Friday morning, Park City Mountain Resort had 9 of 41 lifts and 15 of 336 runs open. The Silverlode Express, 3 Kings Lift, Town Lift, Orange Bubble Express and Short Cut are scheduled to open on Saturday. McConkey’s Express Lift and Tombstone Express Lift are scheduled to open between Sunday and Monday. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is scheduled to open for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 3. There are eight lifts — Burns, Carpenter Express, Homestake, Judge, Silver Lake Express, Sterling Express, Viking and Wasatch Express — and 12 runs expected to be open. The annual Celebrity Skifest will take place over the weekend. For details on the resort’s winter activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort opened for the winter season on Dec. 2. For information on discounted lift tickets and season passes as well as details on the resort’s winter activities, please visit skisolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

WHITE PINE NORDIC CENTER

White Pine operates a Nordic ski center on the Park City Golf Course. The White Pine Nordic Center has its 3-kilometer and 5K loops open for skiers. The Farm Loops needs a little bit more snow before opening. Both the 3- and 5-kilometer trails have classic tracks set. For more information, visit WhitePineTouring.com.

SOLDIER HOLLOW

Soldier Hollow’s golf courses are closed for the season. The cross-country ski trails are scheduled to open on Dec. 17. For more information, call 435-654-2002 or visit http://www.soldierhollow.com.

GORGOZA PARK

Gorgoza Park is scheduled to open for the season this weekend on Dec. 3. Seven tubing lanes and the Fort Frosty snow play area are scheduled to be open. The normal hours for the park will be 12-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 1-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tubing costs for those 42 inches and taller are $10 for a single ride, $28 for a two-hour ticket and $40 for a four-hour ticket. For more information, call 435-658-2648 or visit http://www.gorgozapark.com.

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. The Winter Comet Bobsled opens on Friday, Nov. 25. Adventure activities will reopen Dec. 26-Jan. 1 for the holiday season. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails in the Round Valley area, at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, on the Rail Trail, and other areas around Summit County. Mountain Trails will begin grooming for cross-country skiing as snow conditions permit. For updates, visit MountainTrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

Of the 380 miles of trails in the Park City area, Basin Recreation maintains 110 miles of single track, nine miles of soft surface trails, and 21 miles of paved trails in the Snyderville Basin. As the weather changes, remember that trails are open to all non-motorized use only when dry. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Bob Radke at bradke@basinrecreation.org or visit http://www.basinrecreation.org/trail_conditions.html.

UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

As of Friday morning, the avalanche danger level is moderate. For more updates, go to utahavalanchecenter.org or call the advisory hotline at (888) 999-4019.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway gate is still open, but plows stop right at the gate. A recreational pass to use the forest is $6 for 1-3 days or $12 per week. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.