Rec Report, Dec. 7, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

As of Tuesday morning, Park City Mountain Resort had 15 of 41 lifts and 32 of 336 runs open. The 3 Kings Terrain Park and Quicksilver terrain parks are now open. The resort reports three inches of snow in the last 48 hours and 46 total inches of snow this season. The base depth is 19 inches. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

As of Tuesday morning, Deer Valley Resort had 9 of 21 lifts and 13 of 101 runs open. The resort reports one inch of snow in the last 48 hours and 45 total inches of snow this season. The base depth is 25 inches. For details on the resort’s winter activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort opened for the season on Dec. 2. For information on discounted lift tickets and season passes as well as details on the resort’s winter activities, please visit skisolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

WHITE PINE NORDIC CENTER

White Pine operates a Nordic ski center on the Park City Golf Course. The White Pine Nordic Center has its 3-kilometer and 5K loops open for skiers. The Farm Loops needs a little bit more snow before opening. Both the 3- and 5-kilometer trails have classic tracks set. For more information, visit WhitePineTouring.com.

SOLDIER HOLLOW

Soldier Hollow’s golf courses are closed for the season. The cross-country ski trails are scheduled to open on Dec. 17. For more information, call 435-654-2002 or visit http://www.soldierhollow.com.

GORGOZA PARK

Gorgoza Park opened for the season on Dec. 3. Seven tubing lanes and the Fort Frosty snow play area are scheduled to be open. The normal hours for the park will be 12-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 1-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tubing costs for those 42 inches and taller are $10 for a single ride, $28 for a two-hour ticket and $40 for a four-hour ticket. For more information, call 435-658-2648 or visit http://www.gorgozapark.com.

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. The Winter Comet Bobsled opened on Friday, Nov. 25. Adventure activities will reopen Dec. 26-Jan. 1 for the holiday season. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails in the Round Valley area, at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, on the Rail Trail, and other areas around Summit County. Mountain Trails has begun grooming for cross-country skiing, but it will be limited to four-kilometer courses until they receive more snow. Trails are good for snow biking. For updates, visit MountainTrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

There is no offseason for the trails in the Snyderville Basin. Basin Recreation maintains a busy trail maintenance schedule during the winter months, grooming over 17 miles of trails for cross country skiing, walking, biking, and more. Crews also plow 13 miles of the bike paths for safe routes to school, alternative transportation, and other recreation needs. Trails are always open to non-motorized use. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org. To receive Basin Recreation’s grooming notifications, email trails@basinrecreation.org.

UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

As of Tuesday morning, the avalanche danger level was moderate. For more updates, go to utahavalanchecenter.org or call the advisory hotline at (888) 999-4019.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway officially closed for the season on Dec. 7. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.