Rec Report, Jan. 25, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

As of Tuesday morning, Park City Mountain Resort had 31 of 41 lifts and 320 of 336 runs open. The resort reports 31 inches of snow in the last 48 hours and 247 total inches of snow this season. The base depth is 80 inches. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

As of Tuesday morning, Deer Valley Resort had 21 of 21 lifts and 99 of 101 runs open. The resort reports 30 inches of snow in the last 48 hours and 276 total inches of snow this season. The base depth is 107 inches. For details on the resort’s winter activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

As of Tuesday morning, Solitude Mountain Resort has 7 of 8 lifts and 55 of 77 runs open. For information on discounted lift tickets and season passes as well as details on the resort’s winter activities, please visit skisolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

JEREMY RANCH NORDIC CENTER

All trails at Jeremy Ranch Nordic Center are groomed and ready for use. For more information, go to http://www.utahnordic.com.

WHITE PINE NORDIC CENTER

White Pine operates a Nordic ski center on the Park City Golf Course. The White Pine Nordic Center has its 3-kilometer, 5K and Farm Loops open for skiers. All of the trails have classic tracks set and ready for use. For more information, visit WhitePineTouring.com.

SOLDIER HOLLOW

Soldier Hollow’s cross-country ski trails and the winter tubing lanes opened on Dec. 17. For more information, call 435-654-2002 or visit http://www.soldierhollow.com.

GORGOZA PARK

Gorgoza Park is open for tubing. The normal hours for the park are 12-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 1-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tubing costs for those 42 inches and taller are $10 for a single ride, $28 for a two-hour ticket and $40 for a four-hour ticket. For more information, call 435-658-2648 or visit http://www.gorgozapark.com.

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. The Winter Comet Bobsled opened on Friday, Nov. 25. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails in the Round Valley area, at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, on the Rail Trail, and other areas around Summit County. Trails are good for snow biking. For updates, visit MountainTrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

There is no offseason for the trails in the Snyderville Basin. Basin Recreation maintains a busy trail maintenance schedule during the winter months, grooming over 17 miles of trails for cross country skiing, walking, biking, and more. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org. To receive Basin Recreation’s grooming notifications, email trails@basinrecreation.org.

UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

As of Tuesday morning, the avalanche danger level was hight. For more updates, go to utahavalanchecenter.org or call the advisory hotline at (888) 999-4019.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway is officially closed to traffic for the season, but is groomed for snowmobiles. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.