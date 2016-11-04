Rec Report, Nov. 5, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

The Park City base area’s summer activities closed on Oct. 23. Park City Mountain is scheduled to open for the 2016-17 season on Friday, Nov. 18. Opening Day Festivities will kick off at the resort at 8:30 a.m. with live music, giveaways and complimentary hot chocolate at the Park City Mountain Base Area. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is now closed for summer activities. It will open for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 3. For details on the resort’s winter activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort will open for the winter season on Friday, Nov. 18, conditions permitting. For information on discounted lift tickets and season passes as well as details on the resort’s winter activities, please visit skisolitude.com or call 801-534-1400.

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Museum tours are available every day of the week. Summer adventure activities are closed for the season. Adventure activities will reopen Dec. 26-Jan. 1 for the holiday season. The Winter Comet Bobsled opens Nov. 25. For more information and availability please call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course is still open for play. For residents, the 18-hole rate is $35 ($17.50 for nine holes). For non-residents, the rate is $50 for 18 holes. Carts cost $15 for 18 holes. For more information, call 435-615-5800 or visit ParkCity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Soldier Hollow’s Gold Course closed on Monday, Oct. 24. The Silver Course will remain open until the weather changes or Thanksgiving weekend, whichever comes first. The current rate is $45 for 18 holes with a cart on the Silver Course. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

The Lake course is still open at Wasatch Mountain State Park until Nov. 28 or until the weather shuts it down. Current rates are $47 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays and $50 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends and holidays. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf closed on Oct. 9. For more information, visit ParkCityMountain.com/activities/golf or call 435-615-4728.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails in the Round Valley area, at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, on the Rail Trail, and other areas around Summit County. Mountain Trails reports that trails are open for recreational use. For updates, visit MountainTrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

Of the 380 miles of trails in the Park City area, Basin Recreation maintains 110 miles of single track, nine miles of soft surface trails, and 21 miles of paved trails in the Snyderville Basin. As the weather changes, remember that trails are open to all non-motorized use only when dry. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Bob Radke at bradke@basinrecreation.org or visit http://www.basinrecreation.org/trail_conditions.html.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. The Mirror Lake Highway is still open. A recreational pass to use the forest is $6 for 1-3 days or $12 per week. For more information, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.