Rec Report, Sept. 16, 2017

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

The Park City base area's summer activities include zip lines, an alpine slide, an alpine coaster, lift-served mountain biking, hiking and more. Canyons Village reduced hours on Sept. 4, but will remain open on weekends through Oct. 1. The Park City base area will remain open daily through Oct. 1. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for more information.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is open for the summer. Activities include mountain biking, hiking, concerts and more. The resort closed its weekday activities on Sept. 4, but will remain open on weekends through Sept. 17. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort, owned by Deer Valley, is open for the summer. Summer activities include lift-served mountain biking, hiking, disc golf, fishing and more. The resort is scheduled to close its summer activities on Oct. 1. For more information on the resort's activities, visit SolitudeMountain.com or call 801-536-5730.

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course is open for play. For residents, the 18-hole rate is $35 ($17.50 for nine holes). For non-residents, the rate is $50 for 18 holes. Carts cost $15 for 18 holes. For more information, call 435-615-5800.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Soldier Hollow’s Silver and Gold courses are open for play. Rates are $50 for 18 holes with a cart on the Gold Course and $45 for the same on the Silver Course. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

Wasatch Mountain State Park has both Mountain and Lake golf courses open. Current rates are $47 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays and $50 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends and holidays. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf is open for play. The course features 18 holes of spectacular views and has more than 550 feet of elevation change. Current local rates are $55 for 18 holes with a cart. Season passes start at $750. For more information, or to book a tee time, visit ParkCityMountain.com/golf or call 435-615-4728.”

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

Adventure activities, including the summer Comet bobsled ride, three adventure courses, two zip lines at the tower. From Sept. 7 through Oct. 1, adventure activities will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Oct. 7 through October 22, adventure activities will be open Saturday and Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 435-658-4200 or visit UtahOlympicLegacy.com.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation currently maintains over 150 miles of trail in the area. All trails are non-motorized and multi-use. For the latest updates, visit mountaintrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule during the summer months, maintaining over 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan your next adventure, please check out http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. East Canyon, Wolf Creek Pass, the Mirror Lake Highway and Guardsman Pass are all open for traffic. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.