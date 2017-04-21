Registration opens for The Ultimate Challenge | ParkRecord.com

The Ultimate Challenge presented by University of Utah Health, a non-competitive, gran fondo-style bicycle ride, returns for an eighth year as part of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. On Saturday, Aug. 5, hundreds of individual cyclists and amateur teams can experience the same demanding mountain course and finish line at Snowbird Resort that is used for Stage 6 of the Tour of Utah. Early registration is available for individuals through June 1 for $125, and is available online at http://www.tourofutah.com.

For the first time, The Ultimate Challenge will begin at 9:30 a.m. MT in the Heber Valley at Soldier Hollow, host for Nordic ski and biathlon events at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. Riders will encounter more than 7,600 feet of climbing along a course of about 64 miles to Snowbird Resort. Details of Stage 6 will be unveiled in mid-May when the final route for all seven race days is announced for the Tour of Utah.

Returning for a unique ride experience will be a timed section along the Little Cottonwood Canyon climb. Riders will receive their official times to complete the six-mile section of the course to the finish at Snowbird Resort, allowing them to compare personal times to those later in the day of the professional cyclists finishing Stage 6. The top amateur female and male riders will be recognized on the awards podium. All participants of The Ultimate Challenge will receive access to a reserved hospitality tent at the finish area to watch the professional cyclists battle for the "Queen Stage" title, expecting a finish between 3:30-4 p.m.

Highlights for The Ultimate Challenge presented by University of Utah Health include:

• New start in Heber Valley at Soldier Hollow at 9:30 a.m. MT

• Fully-stocked hydration support at multiple locations along the course, including mechanical support

• Little Cottonwood Canyon timed section — all riders will be timed on the final climb to Snowbird Resort with awards for top riders

• Finisher's Section — reserved hospitality near the finish line to watch the pro riders finish Stage 6 and refuel after the ride with a catered meal

• Multiple days and locations for advance packet pickup

• Commemorative T-shirt from DNA Cycling for all participants

• University of Utah Health continues for a fourth year as the presenting sponsor

Registration discounts are available for groups of 8 or more riders, available for $115 per teammate through July 14. A designated team captain should send an email to ultimate.challenge@lhmsports.com to confirm details and receive a team discount code. Individuals can register online with a $15 savings on the $140 entry fee prior to the June 1 early bird deadline. Registration closes July 31. Commemorative, century-style jerseys from DNA Cycling can be purchased in advance for an additional $75, available from XXSmall to 3XL.

Known as "America's Toughest Stage Race," the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah will be held July 31-Aug. 6. It is a 2.HC-rated UCI America Tour event featuring the top men's professional cycling teams in the world. The Tour of Utah continues to be free to all spectators, making professional cycling one of the most unique professional sports in the world today.