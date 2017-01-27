Rowmark skiers dominate the podium | ParkRecord.com

Rowmark Academy skiers grabbed plenty of hardware at the IMD Open Super-G race series in Jackson Hole, Wyoming over the weekend. Rowmark swept the podium in the first mens’ race with Park City resident Tommy Hoffman winning the race and teammates Andrei Dan and Greg Olszanskyj taking second and third, respectively.

In the two other races, Hoffman scored fourth- and sixth-place finishes, Dan third and fifth, and Olszanskyj a sixth-place finish, as well. Another Parkite, Ned Friedman, posted a strong 10th-place finish on Sunday.

On the women’s’ side, Mary Bocock, who is just a U14-level skier, was on the podium in the first race with a third-place finish. She rounded out her race weekend with a fifth- and seventh-place finish, as well. Other Rowmark top-10 finishes included Anya Mulligan (third and sixth) and Park City residents Elena Zipp (two fourth-place finishes), Zoe Michael (eighth) and Eliza Hodgkins (10th).

Earlier in the week, Rowmarker Katie Hensien was at the top of the podium at the Western Region FIS Elite Series GS race in Squaw Valley, California. The Park City resident won the race, which ended being the only one held during the series due to bad weather.