Snow can’t keep Miners from celebrating seniors | ParkRecord.com

Out of all the memories made during one's high school athletic career, Senior Night is typically one that sticks out among them. Balloons, signs and flowers are usually present as friends and family are in attendance to cheer on their loved ones.

But for the seniors on the Park City High School boys' lacrosse team, their Senior Night before Friday night's game against Davis was a little more memorable. The ceremony wasn't unlike any other, as the team's 10 seniors went through the scheduled programming with no incident on the side of what was a visible turf field at the time.

But minutes after the opening whistle, snow began to fall.

"It was crazy," Head Coach James Meyer said of the snowstorm at the end of April.

With each passing second, the weather continued to pick up and by the end of the first quarter, the once green field, painted with multi-color lines, was white. Coaches and officials even had to shovel the out-of-bounds lines before the game was officially called at halftime with the Miners leading 6-3.

Even with the storm, the momentous occasion couldn't be ruined.

"I just didn't want to get anybody hurt," Meyer said. "Senior Night was awesome and the weather didn't deter how great it was."

The emotions that came with Senior Night, coupled with the fact that the team had to play in less-than-desirable conditions late on Friday night, caused the Miners to come out a step slow in their Monday afternoon contest with American Fork.

After jumping out to a 5-1 lead, Park City surrendered three unanswered scores, as American Fork cut the deficit to just one goal by halftime.

"It was a bit of a challenge for us [on Monday]," Meyer said. "We were a little flat coming out."

But the Miners came out in the second half looking to put things away earlier rather than later. They surrendered just one goal the rest of the way, ultimately walking away with the 11-5 win over the American Fork squad.

"Our kids really rallied at halftime," Meyer said. "Our captains do a great job of getting kids together. American Fork is very good. They are very good."

While Park City boasts a number of underclassmen that contribute regularly, it's the team's 10 seniors — Parker Burnham, Josh Hales, Duncan Halsey, Eric Henderson, Avery Israel, Carlos Kinder, Noah Meyer, Jack Mintz, Ryan Smith and Kyler Walterson — who have kept the team together.

Many members of the fun-loving group grew up playing the game together, which makes saying goodbye to the high school memories that much harder.

"So many of those kids have been a part of Park City lacrosse since they were in first or second grade," Meyer said. "To see them have the success they've had this year has been fantastic. This is a fun bunch. They don't take each other too seriously. They've always enjoyed goofing around and that's a really nice vibe that they have.

At the end of the day, they're all really good kids. It's been really an honor to work with them. I love our senior class."

The Miners have one more regular-season contest against the defending Division-1 champions in Brighton on Wednesday afternoon at Dozier Field. The game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. They will also finish Friday's game with Davis on Thursday afternoon.