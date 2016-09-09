Soccer clubs win tourney titles | ParkRecord.com

Park City Soccer Club (PCSC) had another outstanding holiday weekend of tournament play over the Labor Day weekend. Two teams took the Champions Title in their respective age groups, while a third team ended the weekend as finalists. A total of six Park City Soccer teams participated in the annual Mayor’s Cup Tournament, hosted by Forza Futbol Club in Bountiful, with the majority of the games played at the new Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City.

PCSC’s boys’ U16 team, participating in the top 2001 Premier Division, were unstoppable this tournament. Led by a strong defense and goalkeeper Wes Hoglin, the U16s did not allow a single goal throughout the five games they played. Coached by Jean-Marc Chevre, players Andre Hoglin, Greyson Mercer, Cameron Chevre, Reese McGrath and Josue Avilez combined to score a total of 9 goals. Cameron Chevre was credited with the winning goal in the 1-0 championship victory over Forza FC RP.

In the Boys’ U12 Silver II Division, Coach John Cairel’s 2005 Red team also preserved an unbeaten streak during the Mayor’s Cup, scoring an impressive 17 goals during the three pool play games, while the keeper duo of Reese Bynan and Declan Kryger only allowed one goal. Pool play goals were scored by Jonas Axboe, Reese Bynan, David Dellenbach, Tripp Hopkins, Michael Pickens, Garret Provines, Brandon Infate-Reyes, Bryce Stone and Jack Tooley. The championship game on Monday ended in a 1-1 draw during regulation play, sending the match to penalty kicks, which Park City won 3-2 with goals by Brandon Infante-Reyes, Alex Lopasri and David Dellenbach.

On the girls’ side, the PCSC 2007 Red team made it to the championship game in the U10 Gold Division, only to come up short in the game deciding 3-2 penalty shootout against Avalanche Black. Like the two other PCSC championship teams, Coach Mara Rabin Discoe’s team was undefeated throughout Mayor’s Cup pool play, scoring 17 goals in the three games played, while only conceding four. Eight different players scored for this strong team — Ruby Aiken, Greta Bretts, Abby Hanton, Sutton Hull, Madeline Reddy, Lily Schwartz, Olivia Simon and Sophia Thimm.