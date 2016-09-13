South Summit football blanks South Sevier | ParkRecord.com

In the final game before 2A North play starts, the South Summit High School football team turned in a great performance. The Wildcats started slow and were held scoreless in the first quarter, but scored two touchdowns in each of the next three quarters to earn a lopsided 42-0 victory over South Sevier.

Senior quarterback Nick Beasley again led the way for the Wildcats, throwing two touchdown passes — one to Cole Reidhead (from four yards out) and one to Parker Grajek (62 yards) — and running for two more scores.

Kendal Dick (four yards) and Brandon Dansie (six) each added touchdown runs to account for the other two scores.

“We started a little slow in the first half, but in the second half, we got rolling,” senior lineman Broughton Flygare said. “We really looked like South Summit football.”

Friday’s victory was the best rushing performance the Wildcats have had all season, which Flygare enjoyed seeing. He said it’s easy to block when the running backs are having success.

“It’s great to block for those guys,” he said. “The running game was going well. Nick was reading the option really well and our backs were running hard. Riley Bayless and Kendal Dick were getting five yards every time they touched the ball. When they run hard like that, it’s fun to get them yards and touchdowns.”

Defensively, Flygare said the Wildcats took their first step toward a goal they set before the season started.

“We actually have a team goal of getting five shutouts this season,” he said. “This is one. We had some stops and we were all playing together as a team and supporting each other making tackles.”

South Summit (4-0) returns to the field this Friday night. The Wildcats will host 2A North foe American Leadership Academy (3-1) to kick off region play.

Flygare said he’s anticipating another strong defensive performance for the Wildcats.

“We’re hoping to play our best and get another shutout,” he said. “That’d really boost our confidence.”

The undefeated Wildcats are already feeling pretty confident, though, Flygare added. He said the team has silenced some doubters after taking down 2A powerhouse San Juan, 3A Morgan and 3AA Park City already this season.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to go 4-0,” he said. “I’m glad we’ve gotten to prove some people wrong.”

Friday night’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Kamas.