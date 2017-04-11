Sports Briefs, April 12, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Summer Softball Leagues

Park City Recreation is offering eight adult softball leagues from May 8 thru September 1. Coed, Men's and Over-40 leagues play on weeknight evenings from 6-10 p.m. at City Park and the Park City Sports Complex. The fee per team is $520 for coed and $500 for men. The registration deadline is April 23. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program

Basin Recreation is offering a Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program to help transition you to your favorite summer sports. This eight-week program runs April 4 through May 25 every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. Cost is $150 for 16 classes. No drop-in fee for this program. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For information, contact Necia Emery at necia@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

PC Recreation's Spring Soccer Programs

PC Recreation offers Start Smart and Match Mix Up soccer programs for kids to develop their skills in a fun environment. Start Smart Soccer, for ages 3-5, is a parent/child program and is held April 22 to May 20 on Saturdays. Match Mix Up, for ages 11-15 of all abilities, offers skill development and team play from April 26 to May 31 on Wednesdays. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Summer Camps 2017 – Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation is getting ready for summer, so it's time to sign up for summer camps. Join us for a day, a week, or the whole summer for new and classic Basin Recreation adventures. Be sure to check out our most popular camps like our H20 Adventure, tennis, and mountain bike. And don't miss out on our new Teen Adventure Tuesdays for the older camper. Space is limited, so be sure to register ASAP. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

PC Recreation Summer Program Registration

The new edition of Play Magazine, Park City Recreation's digital resource for youth and adult recreation offerings is now available online. Registration for all summer programs opens on April 1. Some programs fill up quickly, so be sure to view the magazine online to have your selections ready for registration day. To view Play Magazine and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach Puppy and Basic obedience classes on Tuesday evenings, April 18 to May 23 at the PC MARC. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly-adopted pets. The fee is $75. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely, with reduced pain, and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, March 20 through April 28 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free PC MARC Admission for Students

During the school year students 6-18 years of age are invited to participate in a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for free when presenting student I.D. Monday – Friday from 2-4 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, gaga ball, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Those 12 and older may use the workout area. For information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.