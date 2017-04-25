Sports Briefs, April 26, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Park City Sailing Lecture Series

Park City Sailing will be hosting its final installment of its lecture series when it welcomes Mark Sunday, the CIO of Oracle, to speak about the upcoming America's Cup and the disruptive technology that is part of the event. The lecture will take place on April 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Jeremy Golf and Country Club. For more information, call Ken Block at 435-602-2707.

PCWGA 18-hole Kick-off Social

The Park City Women’s 18-hole golf league is holding its annual kick-off party at the Grub Steak on Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. This fun and informative event will bring together current and prospective league members, along with PC Golf shop managers and pros, to discuss the upcoming season for the 18-hole women’s group. The event will include food and drink (no host bar). Please call or text Janis Moore at (801) 580-2208 by April 25 if would like to attend.

Mountain Biking Club Meeting

Come get information about the Park City High School Mountain Biking club for incoming seventh graders through 12th graders from Park City High School, Treasure Mountain Middle School and Ecker Hill Middle School. Join us on April 26 at 6 p.m. in room 133 below the Kimball Library.

Archery Classes

Come see what the archery resurgence is all about. The National Archery in the Schools Program certified staff will teach everything participants need to know about safely hitting a bullseye. Equipment is provided and safety and technique will be taught at the PC MARC, May 3 to May 31 on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. Sessions are offered for ages 10 to 11 and 12 to adult. The fee is $55. For more info and to register visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Pre-comp Swim Team and spring swim lessons

Park City Recreation offers two great opportunities for kids to get a jumpstart on the summer swim season at the PC MARC. Spring Swim Lessons for ages six months to 12 years are offered May 2 to May 25 on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Pre-Comp Swim Team allows kids ages 6 to 14 to hone their strokes from May 8 to June 2, Monday through Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. For registration and more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Drop-In Pickleball

Basin Recreation hosts free Drop-In Pickleball at Trailside Park every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There are four lined courts setup each day. There is always a playing rotation so that no one is left out or sitting for too long. Pickleball is a great fun for anyone looking for sunshine, exercise and friendly competition. Paddles and balls are available to borrow, so simply show-up and play. For information, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org or email patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Summer Softball Leagues

Park City Recreation is offering eight adult softball leagues from May 8 thru September 1. Coed, Men's and Over-40 leagues play on weeknight evenings from 6-10 p.m. at City Park and the Park City Sports Complex. The fee per team is $520 for coed and $500 for men. The registration deadline is April 23. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Parent/Kid and All-Girl Skateboard Clinics

PC Recreation offers instructional skateboard clinics for kids and their parents and all girls at the Park City Skate Park on Sundays, May 7 to May 28. The Parent/Kid sessions are held 8:30 to 10 a.m., and the All-Girls clinic follows at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program

Basin Recreation is offering a Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program to help transition you to your favorite summer sports. This eight-week program runs April 4 through May 25 every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. Cost is $150 for 16 classes. No drop-in fee for this program. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For information, contact Necia Emery at necia@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

PC Recreation's Spring Soccer Programs

PC Recreation offers Start Smart and Match Mix Up soccer programs for kids to develop their skills in a fun environment. Start Smart Soccer, for ages 3-5, is a parent/child program and is held April 22 to May 20 on Saturdays. Match Mix Up, for ages 11-15 of all abilities, offers skill development and team play from April 26 to May 31 on Wednesdays. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Summer Camps 2017 – Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation is getting ready for summer, so it's time to sign up for summer camps. Join us for a day, a week, or the whole summer for new and classic Basin Recreation adventures. Be sure to check out our most popular camps like our H20 Adventure, tennis, and mountain bike. And don't miss out on our new Teen Adventure Tuesdays for the older camper. Space is limited, so be sure to register ASAP. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

PC Recreation Summer Program Registration

The new edition of Play Magazine, Park City Recreation's digital resource for youth and adult recreation offerings is now available online. Registration for all summer programs opens on April 1. Some programs fill up quickly, so be sure to view the magazine online to have your selections ready for registration day. To view Play Magazine and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach Puppy and Basic obedience classes on Tuesday evenings, April 18 to May 23 at the PC MARC. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly-adopted pets. The fee is $75. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free PC MARC Admission for Students

During the school year students 6-18 years of age are invited to participate in a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for free when presenting student I.D. Monday – Friday from 2-4 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, gaga ball, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Those 12 and older may use the workout area. For information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.