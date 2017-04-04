Sports Briefs, April 5, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Spring Break Camp at Basin Recreation

Need a place for your kids to play during spring break? Sign up for Basin Recreation's Spring Break Camp from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 from 9-4 p.m. Campers will enjoy games, arts and crafts, and swimming, so be sure to pack a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. Cost is $40 per day or $120 for all four days. Kim's Cold Blooded Creatures, Recycle Utah and the Tracy Aviary are all on the list of extra activities. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Food for Fitness

The PC MARC is expanding its fitness and recreation offerings to include nutrition. Join nutritionist Valerie Mey to learn the basics of nutrition and the best ways to fuel for your next adventure and take your fitness to the next level. The class will be held Wednesdays, April 5-26, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the PC MARC Party Room. The fee is $50. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC Recreation Summer Program Registration

The new edition of Play Magazine, Park City Recreation's digital resource for youth and adult recreation offerings is now available online. Registration for all summer programs opens on April 1. Some programs fill up quickly, so be sure to view the magazine online to have your selections ready for registration day. To view Play Magazine and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program

Basin Recreation is offering a Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program to help transition you to your favorite summer sports. This eight-week program runs April 4 through May 25 every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. Cost is $150 for 16 classes. No drop-in fee for this program. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For information, contact Necia Emery at necia@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

Summer Camps 2017 – Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation is getting ready for summer, so it's time to sign up for summer camps. Join us for a day, a week, or the whole summer for new and classic Basin Recreation adventures. Be sure to check out our most popular camps like our H20 Adventure, tennis, and mountain bike. And don't miss out on our new Teen Adventure Tuesdays for the older camper. Space is limited, so be sure to register ASAP. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely, with reduced pain, and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, March 20 through April 28 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free PC MARC Admission for Students

During the school year students 6-18 years of age are invited to participate in a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for free when presenting student I.D. Monday – Friday from 2-4 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, gaga ball, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Those 12 and older may use the workout area. For information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.