Sports Briefs, Aug. 12, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Termite Hockey Camp

The Park City Ice Arena will host the Termite Hockey Camp from August 14-18 from 1-4:30 p.m. Each camp is sold separately for girls and boys from the ages of 5-7. Campers must be able to skate forward, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. The June Camp will cost $190 and will increase to $210 on June 5. The August Camp will also be $190 and will increase to $210 on July 31. For more information or to register, visit parcityice.org. Contact matt.genther@parkcity.org with questions.

Military Appreciation Day

Join Wasatch Mountain State Park to celebrate and honor all active military and veterans on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include jumbo Jenga, yard Yahtzee, ladder ball toss, corn hole and nine-square in the air. Free rentals for fishing poles, fat tire bikes and GPS units for geocaching. A Dutch oven lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free for Military families. Tickets for non-military members are $5. An honor guard ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., followed by cake and ice cream.

Trailside Bike Park Shred-n-BBQ

Join Basin Recreation for a fun-filled evening with free food, music and plenty of laps at the 4th Annual Shred-n-BBQ at the Trailside Bike Park on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m. The bike park offers beginner, intermediate, advanced and all-mountain downhill trails along with a skills development area, two jump training lines, and two pump tracks to accommodate every level of mountain biker.

Summer Camps with Park City Rec

It’s not too late to make this summer memorable for your child. Park City Recreation offers skateboarding, dirt jump and tennis camps through August 18, and two sessions of swim lessons are still available. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call the PC MARC at 435-615-5401 for more information and to register.

Youth Tumbling

The PC MARC's Youth Tumbling program promotes movement skills, balance, coordination and upper body strength for 2- to 7-year-olds. Choose between three age specific classes offered on Thursdays, Aug. 3 to Aug. 24, or Saturdays, Aug. 5 to Aug. 26, at various times at the PC MARC. The fee is $45 per session, and scholarships are available. To view the schedule and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Fishing Club

Volunteer fisherman/women guide kids through the Utah Department of Wildlife Services Community Fishing program from August 8 through Aug. 24. Ages 6 to 9 meet at 6 p.m., and ages 10 to 16 meet at 7 p.m. for 90 minutes of instruction. The sessions take place at the Deer Valley Ponds on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are $15. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Movie in the Park: Rogue One

Basin Recreation's third Movie in the Park of the summer is on Friday, Aug. 25, at Trailside Park. Grab your family and friends, bring blankets, chairs and snacks, and enjoy Star Wars: Rogue One at dusk. For more information, please contact Sam Schwoebel at 435.649.1564 x 25 or email sam@basinrecreation.org.

Fish-A-Lon Celebration

Join the fishing frenzy at Wasatch Mountain State Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon for the Fish-A-Lon Celebration, sponsored by Sportsman's Warehouse. All fishermen have one more chance to catch a tagged fish and be entered into the grand prize drawing. Other prizes will be given for first fish, longest fish, shortest fish and last fish. Call (435) 654-1791 for more info.

Try Hockey For Free at the Park City Ice Arena

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Park City Ice Arena will host a free hockey event from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. This event is designed to provide kids, between the ages of 4 to 12, a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Please allow for 30 to 40 minutes to get fitted and dressed in the hockey gear. Our top coaches will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics. Your son or daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy, basic and intermediate obedience classes on Tuesday evenings until Aug. 15 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day at Trailside Bike Park

Presented by Youth Sports Alliance, Basin Recreation, JANS and White Pine Touring:

Join us on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Trailside Bike Park for a great day out on the trails. Participants will experience skills clinics, guided rides from experienced coaches from Basin Recreation, Deer Valley, JANS, White Pine Touring and Young Riders. Riders will also learn mechanical and safety tips. This is a free event, but registration is required to attend. Registration is open to the first 100 riders so don't delay, register now. Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

Preschool Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to children ages 1-5 and their parents to beat the summer heat during their Gross Motor development while staying cool in A/C. These open workouts are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend. The fee per child is $10 and you can preregister online at blackdiamondgym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

Dirt Jump Camp and Skateboard Camp

Summer fun is far from over. There are still three sessions of Skateboard Camp and one session of Dirt Jump Camp remaining for kids to advance their skills. Skateboard Camp is for ages 5 to 18, and Dirt Jump Camp is for 8 to 18. Sessions are four days and just $85. For more info on dates, times, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Fly Fishing Club

Youth ages 12-17 are invited to learn to fly fish with Park City Recreation & the Utah Department of Wildlife Services. The fly fishing program will take place at the Deer Valley ponds on Wednesdays through August 23 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee is only $25 and equipment is provided for those without their own. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Basin Recreation Adult Pickleball Mixer League

Pickleball is the most exciting sport sweeping the country. You won't want to miss out on Basin Recreation's Fall Pickleball Mixer League. This doubles mixer league is for players ranked 2.5-plus and players will play with a different partner each week. Paddles, nets and balls provided or feel free to use your own. The league runs Aug. 25 through Oct. 11. Sign up and find out more information at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

Summer Swim Lessons

Advance your child's swimming ability this summer at the PC MARC. Swim lessons for ages six months to 12 years are offered morning, evening, and weekends. For more info on schedules and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Doubles Volleyball League

Coed, all men and all women volleyball teams are welcome to participate in Open Division, 2-on-2 play for those 18-and-over. The self-officiated league consists of round-robin play followed by a double-elimination tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Matches are played on Thursdays to August 17 and will go from 6-10 p.m. at the City Park Sand Courts. The fee is $100 per team. Register by June 8 at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Summer Tennis Programs at the PC MARC

Kids will improve their strokes and skills on the courts with the PC MARC's youth and junior tennis programs this summer for kids of all abilities. Mini Camp is for ages 3 to 7, Tennis Camp is available for 7 to 13 year olds and Tennis Training is for 11 and older. For more info on dates, times and fees, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages

Make your birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Wasatch Ladies Golf Association

Play golf with a fun bunch of ladies every Tuesday morning May through September. Annual fee is $30, plus green fees. Most play is at Wasatch Golf Course and occasionally at Soldier Hollow. Traditional tournaments and some fun handicapped, games as well. Golfers of all ability levels welcome, as well as new members. This is an 18-hole league. To sign up, send a message to wasatchwomensgolf@gmail.com.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.