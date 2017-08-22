Sports Briefs, Aug. 23, 2017

Trailside Bike Park Shred-n-BBQ

Join Basin Recreation for a fun-filled evening with free food, music and plenty of laps at the 4th Annual Shred-n-BBQ at the Trailside Bike Park on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m. The bike park offers beginner, intermediate, advanced and all-mountain downhill trails along with a skills development area, two jump training lines and two pump tracks to accommodate every level of mountain biker.

Try Hockey For Free at the Park City Ice Arena

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Park City Ice Arena will host a free hockey event from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. This event is designed to provide kids, between the ages of 4 to 12, a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Please allow for 30 to 40 minutes to get fitted and dressed in the hockey gear. Our top coaches will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics. Your son or daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience.

Fall Pre-Comp Swim Team

The PC MARC's Fall Pre-comp Swim Team offers smaller group sizes, individualized instruction and expert coaching for kids ages 6 to 14. The session runs Aug. 28 through Sept. 21, Monday through Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. or 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The fee is $90. Register and get more info by Aug. 25 by visiting parkcityrecreation.org or calling 615-5400.

Basin Recreation offers Yoga in the Park

Kick off your August weekends in a peaceful way with Basin Recreation for free Yoga in the Park. Join us every Saturday during the month of August from 8 to 9 a.m. at The Woods at Parley's Lane with Jenessa. Please bring your own mat to class. To register and for more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. Basin Recreation is a non-profit organization and proud KPCW supporter.

Basin Recreation Adult Pickleball Mixer League

Pickleball is one of the most exciting sports sweeping the country. Don't miss out on Basin Recreation's Fall Pickleball Mixer League. This doubles mixer league is for players ranked 2.5+ and players will play with a different partner each week! Paddles, nets and balls provided or feel free to use your own. The League runs Aug. 25 through Oct. 11. Sign up and find out more information at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

Youth Tumbling program

The PC MARC's Youth Tumbling program promotes movement skills, balance, coordination and upper body strength for 2- to 7-year-olds. Choose between three age-specific classes offered on Thursday, Aug. 24, or Saturday, Aug. 26, at various times at the PC MARC. The fee is $45 per session, and scholarships are available. To view the schedule and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Basin Recreation's Flying Dog 28K

Whether you’re already a runner or you’re just starting to rack up some mileage, join Basin Recreation for a three-run series this summer! The series is designed to build your endurance, incorporate elevation climbs and challenge you to take your running to the next level. Finish the series with the Flying Dog 28K on Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. This run is the most challenging with runners completing 17.5 miles with a 2,200-foot elevation gain. This run will start at the East Canyon Creek Trailhead. Cost is $75.

Movie in the Park: Rogue One

Basin Recreation's third Movie in the Park of the summer is on Friday, Aug. 25, at Trailside Park. Grab your family and friends, bring blankets, chairs and snacks, and enjoy Star Wars: Rogue One at dusk. For more information, please contact Sam Schwoebel at 435.649.1564 x 25 or email sam@basinrecreation.org.

Preschool Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to children ages 1-5 and their parents to beat the summer heat during their Gross Motor development while staying cool in A/C. These open workouts are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend. The fee per child is $10 and you can preregister online at blackdiamondgym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Around the Town Fitness Challenge

Join Basin Recreation’s Around the Town Fitness Challenge on every Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 5 through Sept. 28. Basin Recreation will take participants around town to showcase Park City's best fitness studios/facilities and classes. The goal is to experience fun new workouts for an unbeatable price. Studios one would visit include the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, Bobby Lawrence Kickboxing and Orangetheory Fitness, among others. Each session goes from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Cost is $100 for eight sessions and interested participants must pre-pay, no drop-ins. For more information and to see where and when each stop will be, please call Necia Emery at 435-655-0999, ext. 17.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages

Make your birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.