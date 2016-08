Sports Briefs, Aug. 27, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM are installing erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. While the EPA and UPCM are coordinating with Mountain Trails Foundation and Park City Mountain to keep all bike trails open, the groups will be temporarily diverting portions of one trail, Jenni’s Trail. The organizations regret any inconvenience and expect to complete work and remove this diversion by Oct. 1. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

PC MARC Dive-In Movie Night

The PC MARC presents “Finding Nemo” for this summer’s dive-in movie, a night of family fun in the pool on Saturday, Aug. 27. Open swim begins at 7:30 p.m. with the movie to follow at 8:30. The fee is $7 for adults, $3 for kids and $20 for a family of five or more. Personal floaties are welcome, but you must be a proficient swimmer to attend. For more info, call 435-615-5400 or visit ParkCityRecreation.org.

Adult Ballet

The PC MARC’s Adult Ballet classes, taught by Joanne Rupinskas, focus on traditional ballet technique while emphasizing correct posture and body alignment. Two fall sessions will be offered: Sept. 6 to Oct. 6; and Oct. 11 to Nov. 17. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee is $130 per session. Registration ends two days before classes start. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Skateboard Series

Park City Recreation presents the 2016 Skateboard Series at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Park City Skate Park. Don’t miss this fun opportunity for friendly competition against other local skaters. Divisions include Beginner Street, Girls Street, Intermediate Street, Advanced Street, Beginner Bowl and Open Bowl. Pre-register at the PC MARC for $10 or register for $15 day-of at 10 a.m. Space is limited. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org.

Youth Tennis Programs

The next session of Youth Tennis at the PC MARC will be held Aug. 29 to Oct. 12. Programs are available for kids of all ages and abilities. Days, times and fees vary depending on the class. Registration is now open. For more info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach Puppy and Basic obedience classes on Tuesday evenings, Aug. 30 to Oct. 4 at the PC MARC. Classes are for dogs ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. Puppy class is at 6 p.m. and Basic follows at 7 p.m. The fee is $75. For info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

The Hiking Club

Basin Recreation has formed The Hiking Club for people interested in hiking with a group. This group meets at The Fieldhouse on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. and on Fridays at 9 a.m. Monday hikes will be on Basin Recreation’s local trail system, which is a great way to learn some new trails. Fridays are generally more mountainous, traveling to Sundance, the Uintas, Snowbird and Timpanogos for a variety of easy-to-moderate hikes. Just meet at The Fieldhouse and a van will drive to the trailhead. The cost is $5. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. For more information, contact Patrick Saucier at patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Start Smart Soccer

PC Recreation’s Start Smart Soccer is an introductory program for children 3-5 years old. Learning skills and fun activities prepare children and their parents for the foundations of organized soccer. The sessions meet from Sept. 7 to Oct. 5 on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Sessions last 45 minutes. For more info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400. The registration deadline is Sept. 1.

Fun Over Fifty: Fun. Social. Exercise.

Basin Recreation has new activities just for people over 50! Basin Recreation’s Fun Over Fifty category offers something for everyone 50-plus. Summer activities include weekly Hiking Club events, standup paddleboarding, drop-in pickleball, sailing, rafting/kayaking and over-the-hill mountain biking. These are great for beginners and anyone interested in group recreation. Stop by The Fieldhouse, visit BasinRecreation.org or contact patrick@basinrecreation.org to learn more about these programs.

Park City M.O.B. (Moms on Bikes)

Park City Recreation offers weekly mountain bike rides for moms, led by moms on Park City’s vast network of trails. Rides are held on Wednesdays until Sept. 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Email jmoran@parkcity.org to be added to the email list. Ride locations change each week.

Youth & Adult Karate

PC Recreation’s youth karate program teaches children ages 4 and up life lessons that build self-esteem, confidence, respect and fitness. Adults can also improve fitness, balance and coordination in the next session that will be held at the PC MARC Aug. 15 to Sept. 8. Days and times vary by levels. For more details and to register visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Playin’ the Basin Way

Basin Recreation is holding open field time for those in adaptive (physical, mental or other limitations) populations and their siblings. Sessions will be held Sept. 3, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. For more information, email Helaine O’Keefe at helaine@basinrecreation.org, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome to attend. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player! Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15-8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.

A Minor Spin Class

Whether you’re a youth or just young at heart, the PC MARC has a new spin class just for you. Join Brooke on Sundays from 4:30-5:15 p.m. for a great workout and music at a decibel level young people can appreciate. Ages 13 and over are welcome. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Pickleball at the PC MARC

PC Tennis invites those interested in racket sports to discover pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Head to the PC MARC for a variety of pickleball programming, including drop-in/social play, tournaments, clinics and drills. For more info and schedules, look for the Park City Pickleball Group on Meetup.com.