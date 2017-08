Sports Briefs, Aug. 30, 2017

Hole-in-One

Sunday at the Soldier Hollow Golf Course, Jun Murella recorded a hole-in-one on the 5th hole. Murella used a 5-hybrid to make the 165-yard shot, which was witnessed by James and Joanne Drese.

Park City Point 2 Point

The Park City Point 2 Point race, a true adventure-style event, to return to the area on Sept. 2. The sold-out event will take riders through Deer Valley, Park City Mountain and Utah Olympic Park during the 75-mile race. The event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. at the Quinn's Junction Sports Complex on Highway-248. Parking is limited in the morning and one can't leave a car at the start zone. Racers and spectators can find more information about the Park City Point 2 Point at thepcpp.com/.

Miner's Day Bowl Jam

This Open Amateur and Pro Bowl Jam competition has become a Park City Miner's Day tradition for competitors and spectators alike. Come participate at the Park City Skate Park for a chance to win great prize packages for amateurs and a purse prize for Pro division competitors. The Jam takes place on Sept. 4, 3-6 p.m. Day of registration fee is $25 or pre-register at the PC MARC for $20. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy and basic obedience classes at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Basin Recreation's Flying Dog 28K

Whether you’re already a runner or you’re just starting to rack up some mileage, join Basin Recreation for a three-run series this summer! The series is designed to build your endurance, incorporate elevation climbs and challenge you to take your running to the next level. Finish the series with the Flying Dog 28K on Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. This run is the most challenging with runners completing 17.5 miles with a 2,200-foot elevation gain. This run will start at the East Canyon Creek Trailhead. Cost is $75.

Preschool Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to children ages 1-5 and their parents to beat the summer heat during their Gross Motor development while staying cool in A/C. These open workouts are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend. The fee per child is $10 and you can preregister online at blackdiamondgym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Recommended Stories For You

Around the Town Fitness Challenge

Join Basin Recreation’s Around the Town Fitness Challenge on every Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 5 through Sept. 28. Basin Recreation will take participants around town to showcase Park City's best fitness studios/facilities and classes. The goal is to experience fun new workouts for an unbeatable price. Studios one would visit include the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, Bobby Lawrence Kickboxing and Orangetheory Fitness, among others. Each session goes from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Cost is $100 for eight sessions and interested participants must pre-pay, no drop-ins. For more information and to see where and when each stop will be, please call Necia Emery at 435-655-0999, ext. 17.

Youth & Adult Karate

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those aged 14 and over, and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a group setting. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and space is limited. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages

Make your birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.