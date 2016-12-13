Sports Briefs, Dec. 14, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Cross-country race moved to White Pine

The Wasatch Citizens Series cross-country race scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, has been moved from Soldier Hollow to White Pine. Temperatures in Wasatch County have not been cold enough for adequate snowmaking at the Soldier Hollow track. However, the White Pine track in Park City is in excellent condition. Saturday’s event is a 10-kilometer classic-technique race. Day-of registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Start time is 10 a.m.

Hike with Basin this Winter

Basin Recreation is offering a FREE moonlight hike on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Armstrong trail head near the Silver Star Cafe. The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. No need to register in advance. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about upcoming hikes and adventures with Basin Recreation.

Healthy Holidays Fitness Challenge

Join Basin Recreation and get in the holiday spirit. Purchase the Healthy Holidays 12-punch fitness pass for $50 and challenge yourself to take any 12 fitness classes during the month of December to be eligible to win an annual Fieldhouse facility pass with classes. Healthy Holidays Fitness Challenge will run Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. For more information, contact Kelly Isleib at kelly@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

PCHS Cross-Country and Track & Field meeting

The Park City High School cross-country and track & field teams will be holding a meeting for the upcoming calendar year on Jan. 4 at 2:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria of Treasure Mountain Middle School and is open to all eighth and ninth graders interested in either sport. The team is looking for anybody who might be interested, no matter your sports background. Even if you are just looking to learn more about the sports, this meeting is the place to do that.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Discover how to cook with essential oils and get some holiday baking ideas during a Free Lunchtime Learning on Wednesday, Dec.14 at noon at the PC MARC. Carole Glenn and Becky White will demonstrate this different cooking style and will have samples for tasting. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free Classes in December at the PC MARC

The PC MARC will keep Park City fit and trim through the holidays with free Zumba and TRX classes through December. Complimentary TRX classes are offered Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 5:30 p.m., and Zumba on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Curling Club

For all of you who have been eagerly looking forward to curling in Park City, the moment is here. There will be a LEARN TO CURL on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.We welcome people of all ages and abilities. Fun for the whole family. …..Come down to the Park City Ice arena and give it a try! For further information and registration go to http://www.parkcitycurlingclub.com or email: pccurling@comcast.net

Utah Olympic Park Introduces New Alpine Skills and Drills Program

Online registration is now available for Utah Olympic Park Sport Clubs winter program offerings. Utah Olympic Park offers youth programs in various winter sport disciplines including cross-country skiing, Nordic ski jumping, aerials, freeskiing, bobsled, skeleton, and ski mountaineering. Registration is open and available online for all Utah Olympic Park winter sport programs. For more information on Utah Olympic Park Sport Club programs visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Ski with Basin Nordic Ski Program

Basin Recreation is offering Nordic Ski sessions in January and February. These classes are for adults who are just learning to skate ski. Sessions are Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at various Basin Parks and Trails. Bring your skis and enjoy Basin Recreations groomed ski trails and get a great workout. Cost is $45 per session or $15 drop in each week. Session is limited to 20 participants. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

One-Dollar Mondays for Students at PC MARC

It’s Monday Funday at the PC MARC! Students 9 – 18 years can enjoy a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for just $1 when presenting student I.D. between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Those 12 – 18 may use the workout area. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Basin Recreation Jr Jazz Basketball

Registration is happening now for Basin Recreation’s 2017 Jr Jazz Basketball League. League runs from January 3rd to March 3rd and each division will play twice per week at either Ecker Hill Gym, Treasure Mountain Middle School or Trailside Elementary. Player evaluations to be held the week of Dec 5th (days vary based on division). Divisions available for 3rd Grade through 8th Grade and cost is $70 per player. Sign up now, as cost will increase after Dec 4th Click to Register. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org email patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics

Get into the game of tennis with the PC MARC’s new Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics. Tennis pros will teach players with modified rackets and balls intended to have participants quickly playing with friends and in USTA leagues and tournaments. Sessions are held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $17 per class. Register online at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5429.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.