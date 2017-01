Sports Briefs, Feb. 1, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Park City Baseball Spring Baseball Tryouts

Park City Baseball will be holding Spring Baseball Tryouts for boys and girls aged 7-14 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. for 11-14U and 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 8-10U. Spring 2017 age brackets: If your player will be 8 years old by April 30, she/he qualifies for the 8U team, and so on. PCB will play in the RMSB Super League. Games begin April 15 and end on June 10. All you need to try out is a glove and athletic shoes/clothes. There is no fee to attend tryouts but you must register. To register, and for more complete information, please visit http://www.parkcitybaseball.org.

Youth Tumbling

The PC MARC’s Youth Tumbling program promotes movement skills, balance, coordination and upper body strength for two to seven year-olds. Choose between three age specific classes offered on Fridays, Feb. 17 to March 24 or Saturdays, Feb. 18 to March 25 at various times at the City Park Recreation Building. The fee is $45 per session. To view the schedule and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Dog Training Workshop

If you’re having challenges getting your dog to come when called, don’t miss the next Dog Training Workshop with Certified Professional Dog Trainer Heather Hampsten. Join her for Recall Training on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6-7 p.m. in the Park City Ice Arena party room. The fee is just $22. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Indoor Cycling Training

Take your cycling to the next level this winter by learning how to properly train and fuel to reach your highest potential. Join the PC MARC’s Indoor Cycling Training program led by coach and nutritionist Audrey Lee. Sessions include pre- and post- fitness testing, nutrition analysis and a personalized fueling plan. The first of two sessions will be held from Jan. 10 to Feb. 16 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $160 and registration deadline is Jan. 8. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Sports Conditioning Program

Are you looking for a leg-up on the competition? Athletes ages 10-16 join Basin Recreation’s all new Youth Sports Conditioning program and improve your speed, endurance, agility, technique, and power. No matter which sport your athlete plays this season, this program will help them prepare for the competition. Youth Sports Conditioning will be run by certified, professional sports and conditioning coach Kevin Johnson on Fridays from Jan. 13 – Feb. 17 at Ecker Hill Middle School and is only $100 for six sessions. Space is limited. To sign up and for more information visit: http://www.basinrecreation.org/youth_sports_and_conditioning.html#top.

Pre and Postnatal Yoga

With a yoga workshop catering to new and expecting moms, Dr. Rebecca Brenner will integrate mind and body to promote movement and meditation. Sessions are held at the PC MARC Feb. 9 to March 16 on Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. The fee is $55 or $12 per class for drop-ins. For more info and to register by February 7th, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski with Basin Nordic Ski Program

Basin Recreation is offering Nordic Ski sessions in January and February. These classes are for adults who are just learning to skate ski. Sessions are Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at various Basin Parks and Trails. Bring your skis and enjoy Basin Recreations groomed ski trails and get a great workout. Cost is $45 per session or $15 drop in each week. Session is limited to 20 participants. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

One-Dollar Mondays for Students at PC MARC

It’s Monday Funday at the PC MARC! Students 9 – 18 years can enjoy a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for just $1 when presenting student I.D. between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Those 12 – 18 may use the workout area. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.