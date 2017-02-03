Sports Briefs, Feb. 4, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Baseball Day in Park City

The Park City High School baseball team will be hosting the first annual Baseball Day in Park City on Feb. 11. There will be an open high school practice, run by Head Coach Dave Feasler and his staff, at Basin Recreation from 7-9 a.m. The team will also host a youth clinic for all interested players from 9-11 a.m. The team is also bringing in guest speaker Justin Dehmer, author of “1 Pitch Warrior,” who will speak at Ecker Hill Middle School at noon. This is an opportunity to connect all levels, regardless of experience with baseball, in the Park City community. Contact Dave Feasler at dfeasler@pcschools.us with questions.

Fun Over 50 Nordic Ski Day with Basin Recreation

Join Basin Recreation on Friday, Feb. 10 and learn how to Nordic Ski. Basin Recreation is offering a ski clinic for beginner to intermediate Nordic skiers at Willow Creek Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is only $15 per person (Skis are not provided by Basin, rentals are available at White Pine Nordic Center or other local shops). Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information.

Youth Tumbling

The PC MARC’s Youth Tumbling program promotes movement skills, balance, coordination and upper body strength for two to seven year-olds. Choose between three age specific classes offered on Fridays, Feb. 17 to March 24 or Saturdays, Feb. 18 to March 25 at various times at the City Park Recreation Building. The fee is $45 per session. To view the schedule and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Silver Ski Event 2017

Basin Recreation’s annual Silver Ski Event is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the White Pine Nordic Center. This is an opportunity to ski this premier Nordic Ski Center during this free event for the community. Basin Recreation, White Pine Touring and Mountain Trails are teaming up to provide Ski Demos, lessons and a great workout. Adults and Kids of all abilities welcome. Classic skiers and Skate skiers welcome. Register online if you want to demo skis at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org with questions.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Local attorney Natalie Segall will discuss basic estate planning to bring you peace of mind and help you provide for your family during a Free Lunchtime Learning session at the PC MARC. Join her on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Indoor Cycling Training

Take your cycling to the next level this winter by learning how to properly train and fuel to reach your highest potential. Join the PC MARC’s Indoor Cycling Training program led by coach and nutritionist Audrey Lee. Sessions include pre- and post- fitness testing, nutrition analysis and a personalized fueling plan. The first of two sessions will be held from Jan. 10 to Feb. 16 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $160 and registration deadline is Jan. 8. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Pre and Postnatal Yoga

With a yoga workshop catering to new and expecting moms, Dr. Rebecca Brenner will integrate mind and body to promote movement and meditation. Sessions are held at the PC MARC Feb. 9 to March 16 on Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. The fee is $55 or $12 per class for drop-ins. For more info and to register by February 7th, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski With Basin

Learn the basics of skate skiing in our Ski with Basin Nordic ski clinics every Sunday in February. Whether you are a never-ever skier or looking for some tips to improve, we can get you out skiing your best. Clinics take place from 10 a.m. to noon each Sunday. The cost is only $15 per week or $45 for the month long session. Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org for drop in sessions or all four Sundays. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecretion.org with questions.

One-Dollar Mondays for Students at PC MARC

It’s Monday Funday at the PC MARC! Students 9 – 18 years can enjoy a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for just $1 when presenting student I.D. between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Those 12 – 18 may use the workout area. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.