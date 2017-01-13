Sports Briefs, Jan. 14, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Park City Baseball’s Winter Baseball Clinics

Park City Baseball will be holding Winter Baseball Clinics for boys and girls aged 7-14 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings Jan 14 – Jan 31. The clinics will be run by the PCHS baseball staff and players, together with PCB team coaches. The cost is $100 for five sessions and includes a PCB t-shirt. These clinics are open to the community: Come one, come all! We encourage anybody who plans to try out for PCB spring ball to attend. PCB offers youth competitive baseball for boys and girls aged 7-14. To register and for more information visit http://www.parkcitybaseball.org

Winter Festival at Wasatch Mountain State Park

The Wasatch Mountain State Park Visitor Center will be hosting its second annual Winter Festival on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can demo a handful of equipment, such as snowshoes, snow bikes and snowmobiles, but can rent only snowshoes and cross-country skis. The day use fee is $7 per car for up to eight people and $4 per car for Seniors 62 and over. The Park is asking people to call in advance to reserve equipment. For more information, call (435) 654-1791 or email friendsofwasatch.org.

Free Fitness Classes at the PC MARC

Start 2017 with a new fitness routine. During the month of January, the PC MARC is offering a free kickboxing class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:45 a.m. and free Barre on Wednesday and Friday at 5:15 p.m. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Dog Training Workshops

Looking for introductory or ongoing dog training for your pet? Certified Professional Dog Trainer Heather Hampsten will be offering workshops that address specific training and behavioral issues at the Park City Ice Arena’s party room. Classes are just $22 each and are held on Thursdays, Jan. 12 thru Feb. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Registration deadline is two days in advance. For info on scheduled topics and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Indoor Cycling Training

Take your cycling to the next level this winter by learning how to properly train and fuel to reach your highest potential. Join the PC MARC’s Indoor Cycling Training program led by coach and nutritionist Audrey Lee. Sessions include pre- and post- fitness testing, nutrition analysis and a personalized fueling plan. The first of two sessions will be held from Jan. 10 to Feb. 16 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $160 and registration deadline is Jan. 8. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Body Right Fitness Program – Basin Recreation

Do you need a little help getting your body right for the New Year? Join Basin Recreation’s Body Right Fitness Program. This program will run from Jan. 3 through March 9 every Tuesday and Thursday at The Fieldhouse. Choose either a 6:30 a.m. morning session or 6 p.m. evening session.Cost is $250 for 20 sessions. Space is limited to 10 participants. To register and for more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Youth Sports Conditioning Program

Are you looking for a leg-up on the competition? Athletes ages 10-16 join Basin Recreation’s all new Youth Sports Conditioning program and improve your speed, endurance, agility, technique, and power. No matter which sport your athlete plays this season, this program will help them prepare for the competition. Youth Sports Conditioning will be run by certified, professional sports and conditioning coach Kevin Johnson on Fridays from Jan. 13 – Feb. 17 at Ecker Hill Middle School and is only $100 for six sessions. Space is limited. To sign up and for more information visit: http://www.basinrecreation.org/youth_sports_and_conditioning.html#top.

Ski with Basin Nordic Ski Program

Basin Recreation is offering Nordic Ski sessions in January and February. These classes are for adults who are just learning to skate ski. Sessions are Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at various Basin Parks and Trails. Bring your skis and enjoy Basin Recreations groomed ski trails and get a great workout. Cost is $45 per session or $15 drop in each week. Session is limited to 20 participants. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

One-Dollar Mondays for Students at PC MARC

It’s Monday Funday at the PC MARC! Students 9 – 18 years can enjoy a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for just $1 when presenting student I.D. between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Those 12 – 18 may use the workout area. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics

Get into the game of tennis with the PC MARC’s new Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics. Tennis pros will teach players with modified rackets and balls intended to have participants quickly playing with friends and in USTA leagues and tournaments. Sessions are held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $17 per class. Register online at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5429.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.