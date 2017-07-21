Sports Briefs, July 22, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Summer Camps with Park City Rec

It’s not too late to make this summer memorable for your child. Park City Recreation offers skateboarding, dirt jump and tennis camps through August 18, and two sessions of swim lessons are still available. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call the PC MARC at 435-615-5401 for more information and to register.

Mountain Miles Pie-N-Beer Run

Join Basin Recreation on July 22 at 7 a.m. to run nine miles from The Fieldhouse to Glenwild and gain 1,230 feet in elevation. Cost for this run is $40. Please check our website http://www.basinrecreation.org for the map and other details about the race series. For more information, please call Ben Liegert 435-649-1564 ext. 48 or email ben@basinrecreation.org.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

Youth Crew – Jammin July

Beat the summer heat and join Basin Rec's Jammin’ in July Youth Crew at Aqua X Zone on Saturday, July 22, from 3-7 p.m. Have a blast on the water trampoline, rope swing, climbing wall, obstacle course, and more. Drop-off and pick-up will be at the Trailside Admin Offices at Jordanelle State Park. Ages of participants are 10-13 years old. Cost is $40 per participant. Sign the Aqua X Zone Waiver on our website at http://www.basinrecreation.org. For questions please contact Sam Schwoebel at 435-649-1564 x 25 or email sam@basinrecreation.org.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy, basic and intermediate obedience classes on Tuesday evenings, July 11 to August 15, at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly-adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Basin Recreation Volleyball

Basin Recreation's Beach Volleyball Camp runs July 31- Aug. 4. The beach camp runs from 9-11 a.m. at Willow Creek Park. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for a bit of friendly competition. Register online at basinrecreation.org/summer_camps.html#top or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Park City Baseball Summer Camp

Park City Baseball will be holding a camp for second to eighth graders of all levels Aug. 7-9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. daily. The camp will be coached by PCHS baseball staff. Campers will learn and improve baseball skills in a fun environment. Visit http://www.parkcitybaseball.org to register and for more information.

Preschool Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to children ages 1-5 and their parents to beat the summer heat during their Gross Motor development while staying cool in A/C. These open workouts are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend. The fee per child is $10 and you can preregister online at blackdiamondgym.com under the calendar section or by phone at (435) 635-8100.

Twilight Track Meet Series

Ready to Race in the Twilight Track Meet Series? The three-part series will host its second meet on July 27 at 6 p.m. at Dozier Field. The third and final one will take place on Aug. 10. One could participate in uinlimited events for $5 and is free for Park City Running Club runners. For more information, contact Steve Cuttitta at 810-625-3761.

Skateboard Camp

PC Recreation has lined up Park City's best skaters for our Summer Skateboard Camp to teach children the basics and new tricks at the Park City Skate Park. There are eight sessions scheduled throughout the summer on Monday thru Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The fee per session is $85. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

En Plein Air Open Space Art Series

Join Basin Recreation, local artist Scott Filipiak and Utah Open Lands Naturalist Mike Auger on July 29 at the Toll Canyon Open Space to learn about native plants and create a masterpiece. Participants will enjoy a short hike among one of Basin Recreation's Open Space, while learning the names of wildflowers along the way, then settling in to allow the creative juices to flow en plein air. All levels are welcome to join. Art supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Classes are held outside, so please come prepared for changing weather. Please bring water, snacks, and something to sit on if desired. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will meet at the Gorgoza Trailhead parking lot. Cost is $15.

Park City Fly Fishing Club

Youth ages 12-17 are invited to learn to fly fish with Park City Recreation & the Utah Department of Wildlife Services. The fly fishing program will take place at the Deer Valley ponds on Wednesdays, July 19, through August 23 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee is only $25 and equipment is provided for those without their own. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Basin Recreation Adult Swim Clinics

Registration is open to anyone over the age of 15 interested in learning how to swim, improve their stroke technique or become more efficient in the water. This program goes step by step through the basics of body position and the progression of each stroke. Classes will be offered two times a week for four weeks, starting on July 6. This class is unique and the only one of its kind. No matter what level of a swimmer you are, everyone starts with the basics and progresses at the same pace. Cost of this program is $80.00 and is open for registration. Please feel free to email Sydney Bull with any questions at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Basin Recreation Youth Fall Soccer

Basin Recreation’s youth fall soccer program for players as young as 4 years old up to ninth-graders will begin the week of August 21. Cost is $70, but register before July 15 and receive the early-bird discount. Each registrant will receive a complimentary season pass to Real Monarchs games at Rio Tinto Stadium all summer long. Stay tuned for more information regarding our preseason player and coach clinics. This program is dependent on volunteer coaches, so please consider sharing your time and knowledge. We will have a professional coach available this year to assist with practices. Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or email patrick@basinrecreation.org with questions.

Termite Hockey Camp

The Park City Ice Arena will host the Termite Hockey Camp from August 14-18 from 1-4:30 p.m. Each camp is sold separately for girls and boys from the ages of 5-7. Campers must be able to skate forward, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. The June Camp will cost $190 and will increase to $210 on June 5. The August Camp will also be $190 and will increase to $210 on July 31. For more information or to register, visit parcityice.org. Contact matt.genther@parkcity.org with questions.

Adult Kickball League

Get your team ready for Park City Recreation's most popular adult program, as the 2017 Kickball League kicks off on July 26. It will be played on Wednesday evenings between 6-10 p.m. at the Park City Sports Complex. The league is for players aged 18-and-over and offers both recreational and competitive divisions. Registration deadline is July 19, but space is limited and spots go quickly. The fee is $375 per team. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Swim Lesson Registration is open

Basin Recreation provides swimming lessons to children of all ages and skill levels. Classes are held as a group and structured by age and ability to accommodate varying skill levels within each age group. Session 3 is open for registration; classes begin Monday, July 24, and conclude on Thursday, August 3. Each session is $65 per participant and classes occur on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for two weeks. Classes run for 30 minutes, so plan for a 30-minute time slot within 3-5 p.m. Please register online or in person and if you have any questions about swim lessons or the level to place your child in, check out the Aquatics page on our website http://www.basinrecreation.org or reach out to our Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or at (435) 655-0999 ext. 16.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely, with reduced pain, and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, June 27 to August 4, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Dirt Jump Camps

PC Recreation's youth and parent/kid dirt jump camps are held throughout the summer beginning June 12 at the Park City Dirt Jump Park. Each session takes place Monday through Thursday and meets at 11 a.m. to noon for youth and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for parent/kid sessions. The fee is $85 per session, and helmets are required. For more details and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Summer Swim Lessons

Advance your child's swimming ability this summer at the PC MARC. Swim lessons for ages six months to 12 years are offered morning, evening, and weekends. For more info on schedules and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Doubles Volleyball League

Coed, all men and all women volleyball teams are welcome to participate in Open Division, 2-on-2 play for those 18-and-over. The self-officiated league consists of round-robin play followed by a double-elimination tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Matches are played on Thursdays from June 15 to August 17 and will go from 6-10 p.m. at the City Park Sand Courts. The fee is $100 per team. Register by June 8 at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free Yoga in the Park

Kick off August weekends in a peaceful way with Basin Recreation for free Yoga in the Park. Join us every Saturday during the month of August from 8-9 a.m. at The Woods at Parley's Lane with Jenessa. Cost is free. Please bring your own mat to class. To register and for more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.Basin Recreation, a non-profit organization and proud KPCW supporter.

Summer Tennis Programs at the PC MARC

Kids will improve their strokes and skills on the courts with the PC MARC's youth and junior tennis programs this summer for kids of all abilities. Mini Camp is for ages 3 to 7, Tennis Camp is available for 7 to 13 year olds and Tennis Training is for 11 and older. For more info on dates, times and fees, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Swim Instructors Wanted at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable individuals who are interested in teaching youth swim lessons and/or coaching our Adult Swim Clinic. You must be 16 years of age or older to apply and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. Please inquire with Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call her office 435-655-0999 x16.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages

Make your birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Skating Academy, Basic Hockey Skating and Learn to Play Hockey

The Park City Ice Arena is offering basic camps for skating and hockey on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. There will be early-summer dates (July 5, 10, 12, 17, and 19) and late-summer dates (July 26 and 31, Aug. 2, 7 and 9) for the camps. For more information or to register, visit parcityice.org. Contact matt.genther@parkcity.org with questions.

Wasatch Ladies Golf Association

Play golf with a fun bunch of ladies every Tuesday morning May through September. Annual fee is $30, plus green fees. Most play is at Wasatch Golf Course and occasionally at Soldier Hollow. Traditional tournaments and some fun handicapped, games as well. Golfers of all ability levels welcome, as well as new members. This is an 18-hole league. To sign up, send a message to wasatchwomensgolf@gmail.com.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.