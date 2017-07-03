Sports Briefs, July 5, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

PC Soccer Camp and Here For Kids International

The annual Park City Soccer Camp is hosting a donation drive, in conjunction with Here For Kids International, collecting (primarily children’s) used soccer cleats, regular shoes, sports clothing and sports equipment for orphans and disadvantaged children of the Dominican Republic and Peru. For the last 10 years, Park City has been a great partner in donating soccer supplies to kids who could never own cleats and other gear, but love soccer. The camp will run from July 10-14 at the North 40 fields. Collections will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 2-3 p.m.

Third Annual Cornhole Classic

Basin Recreation is hosting the Third Annual Cornhole Classic on Saturday, July 15, at Willow Creek Park. This double-elimination tournament begins at 1 p.m. and goes until the Park City Cornhole Champions are crowned. The cost is $20 per team. Trophies are awarded to the winners. Find a partner, come up with a sweet name and register on http://www.basinrecreation.org. Contact patrick@basinrecreation.org for more information.

Preschool Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to children ages 1-5 and their parents to beat the summer heat during their Gross Motor development while staying cool in A/C. These open workouts are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend. The fee per child is $10 and you can preregister online at blackdiamondgym.com under the calendar section or by phone at (435) 635-8100.

Skateboard Camp

PC Recreation has lined up Park City's best skaters for our Summer Skateboard Camp to teach children the basics and new tricks at the Park City Skate Park. There are eight sessions scheduled throughout the summer on Monday thru Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The fee per session is $85. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Sun of a Beach Doubles Volleyball Tournament

Basin Recreation will be hosting the Sun of a Beach Doubles Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, July 15, at Willow Creek Park from 9 a.m. until the champs are crowned. Cost is $30 per team to register and each player will receive a T-Shirt. There is a single Open Division and double-elimination format. We encourage players of all levels to participate. Nets will be set at men's heights. Grab a partner and try to become the King or Queen of the Park City Beach. Trophies for winners.

Basin Recreation Adult Swim Clinics

Registration is open to anyone over the age of 15 interested in learning how to swim, improve their stroke technique or become more efficient in the water. This program goes step by step through the basics of body position and the progression of each stroke. Classes will be offered two times a week for four weeks, starting on July 6. This class is unique and the only one of its kind. No matter what level of a swimmer you are, everyone starts with the basics and progresses at the same pace. Cost of this program is $80.00 and is open for registration. Please feel free to email Sydney Bull with any questions at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Termite Hockey Camp

The Park City Ice Arena will host the Termite Hockey Camp from June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and August 14-18 from 1-4:30 p.m. Each camp is sold separately for girls and boys from the ages of 5-7. Campers must be able to skate forward, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. The June Camp will cost $190 and will increase to $210 on June 5. The August Camp will also be $190 and will increase to $210 on July 31. For more information or to register, visit parcityice.org. Contact matt.genther@parkcity.org with questions.

Youth Swim Lesson Registration is open for Session 2

Basin Recreation provides swimming lessons to children of all ages and skill levels. Classes are held as a group and structured by age and ability to accommodate varying skill levels within each age group. Session 2 is open for registration; classes begin Monday, July 10, and conclude on Thursday, July 20. Each session is $65 per participant and classes occur on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for two weeks. Classes run for 30 minutes, so plan for a 30-minute time slot within 3-5 p.m. Please register online or in person and if you have any questions about swim lessons or the level to place your child in, check out the Aquatics page on our website http://www.basinrecreation.org or reach out to our Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or at (435) 655-0999 ext. 16.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely, with reduced pain, and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, June 27 to August 4, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Basin Recreation Youth Fall Soccer

Basin Recreation’s youth fall soccer program for players as young as 4 years old up to ninth-graders will begin the week of August 21. Cost is $70, but register before July 15 and receive the early-bird discount. Each registrant will receive a complimentary season pass to Real Monarchs games at Rio Tinto Stadium all summer long. Stay tuned for more information regarding our preseason player and coach clinics. This program is dependent on volunteer coaches, so please consider sharing your time and knowledge. We will have a professional coach available this year to assist with practices. Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or email patrick@basinrecreation.org with questions.

Dirt Jump Camps

PC Recreation's youth and parent/kid dirt jump camps are held throughout the summer beginning June 12 at the Park City Dirt Jump Park. Each session takes place Monday through Thursday and meets at 11 a.m. to noon for youth and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for parent/kid sessions. The fee is $85 per session, and helmets are required. For more details and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

U.S. Masters Swimming Workouts

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is excited to announce that it's added U.S. Masters practices to the fitness calendar. The Masters Swimming program will offer a coach on deck who will prepare workouts and provide feedback and instruction. In swimming, Masters simply means 18 and older. The program's intent is that adults swim to stay in shape. Although it's important to have a physical examination before starting any exercise routine, you don't need to be in shape to start Masters swimming—Masters swimming will help you get there. If you have any questions, feel free to email Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Summer Swim Lessons

Advance your child's swimming ability this summer at the PC MARC. Swim lessons for ages six months to 12 years are offered morning, evening, and weekends. For more info on schedules and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Doubles Volleyball League

Coed, all men and all women volleyball teams are welcome to participate in Open Division, 2-on-2 play for those 18-and-over. The self-officiated league consists of round-robin play followed by a double-elimination tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Matches are played on Thursdays from June 15 to August 17 and will go from 6-10 p.m. at the City Park Sand Courts. The fee is $100 per team. Register by June 8 at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Fun Over Fifty Summer Activities

Basin Recreation’s Fun Over Fifty summer calendar is full of activities designed for people over 50. The Hiking Club starts June 9 and meets weekly on Fridays, with hikes ranging from Round Valley to Mount Timpanogos. Rafting, SUP, wakesurf and fly-fishing are some of the other Outdoor Adventures we offer on Wednesdays. Over-the-Hill Mountain Biking meets Thursday mornings all summer long. Yoga, Ballroom Dance and Pickleball are also available. For more information about Basin’s Fun Over Fifty programs please visit http://www.basinrecreation.org or email Patrick Saucier at patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Summer Tennis Programs at the PC MARC

Kids will improve their strokes and skills on the courts with the PC MARC's youth and junior tennis programs this summer for kids of all abilities. Mini Camp is for ages 3 to 7, Tennis Camp is available for 7 to 13 year olds and Tennis Training is for 11 and older. For more info on dates, times and fees, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages

Make your birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 perecent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Trailside Disc Golf Course

Basin Recreation’s Trailside Disc Golf Course is the only free year-round disc golf course in the area. Come check out the latest addition to Trailside Park and enjoy a fun round of disc golf while soaking up the great views and exercise. Whether you’re new to the sport or an old vet chasing that first ace, this nine-hole course has something for everyone. No discs, no problem. Stop into our Admin Offices at the base of the park and borrow some. Visit http://www.basinrecreation.org for more information or follow us on Facebook @trailsidediscgolfcourse.

Skating Academy, Basic Hockey Skating and Learn to Play Hockey

The Park City Ice Arena is offering basic camps for skating and hockey on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. There will be early-summer dates (July 5, 10, 12, 17, and 19) and late-summer dates (July 26 and 31, Aug. 2, 7 and 9) for the camps. For more information or to register, visit parcityice.org. Contact matt.genther@parkcity.org with questions.

Youth & Adult Karate

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from May 30 to June 29. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those 14 and over and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Wasatch Ladies Golf Association

Play golf with a fun bunch of ladies every Tuesday morning May through September. Annual fee is $30, plus green fees. Most play is at Wasatch Golf Course and occasionally at Soldier Hollow. Traditional tournaments and some fun handicapped, games as well. Golfers of all ability levels welcome, as well as new members. This is an 18-hole league. To sign up, send a message to wasatchwomensgolf@gmail.com.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Find out how Eastern Medicine can perfect your digestion at this month's Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC. Maile McKain will offer ten tips to keep digestion from slowing you down. Join her on Wednesday, May 10 at noon. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC Recreation Summer Program Registration

The new edition of Play Magazine, Park City Recreation's digital resource for youth and adult recreation offerings is now available online. Registration for all summer programs opens on April 1. Some programs fill up quickly, so be sure to view the magazine online to have your selections ready for registration day. To view Play Magazine and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.