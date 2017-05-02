Sports Briefs, May 3, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Especially for Athletes

Student athletes from around the state can now register for the Especially for Athletes Spring Summit 2017 to be held at Park City High School on Saturday, May 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will include games, activities and motivational messages. Individuals scheduled to appear include former NBA players and Utah Utes Mike Doleac and Britton Johnson, former NFL and BYU player Harvey Unga, former Utah and BYU assistant women's basketball coach Alli Bills and military service man Dave Acosta. The event is free. Online registration is now available at http://especiallyforathletes.org/.



The Park City High School baseball team will be hosting its final regular-season game on Thursday afternoon at Park City High School. During the game, the team will be having a cookout and food will be free for all in attendance while supplies last. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

Archery Classes

Come see what the archery resurgence is all about. The National Archery in the Schools Program certified staff will teach everything participants need to know about safely hitting a bullseye. Equipment is provided and safety and technique will be taught at the PC MARC, May 3 to May 31 on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. Sessions are offered for ages 10 to 11 and 12 to adult. The fee is $55. For more info and to register visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Drop-In Pickleball

Basin Recreation hosts free Drop-In Pickleball at Trailside Park every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There are four lined courts setup each day. There is always a playing rotation so that no one is left out or sitting for too long. Pickleball is a great fun for anyone looking for sunshine, exercise and friendly competition. Paddles and balls are available to borrow, so simply show-up and play. For information, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org or email patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Find out how Eastern Medicine can perfect your digestion at this month's Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC. Maile McKain will offer ten tips to keep digestion from slowing you down. Join her on Wednesday, May 10 at noon. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Pre-comp Swim Team and spring swim lessons

Park City Recreation offers two great opportunities for kids to get a jumpstart on the summer swim season at the PC MARC. Spring Swim Lessons for ages six months to 12 years are offered May 2 to May 25 on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Pre-Comp Swim Team allows kids ages 6 to 14 to hone their strokes from May 8 to June 2, Monday through Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. For registration and more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Parent/Kid and All-Girl Skateboard Clinics

PC Recreation offers instructional skateboard clinics for kids and their parents and all girls at the Park City Skate Park on Sundays, May 7 to May 28. The Parent/Kid sessions are held 8:30 to 10 a.m., and the All-Girls clinic follows at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Summer Camps 2017 – Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation is getting ready for summer, so it's time to sign up for summer camps. Join us for a day, a week, or the whole summer for new and classic Basin Recreation adventures. Be sure to check out our most popular camps like our H20 Adventure, tennis, and mountain bike. And don't miss out on our new Teen Adventure Tuesdays for the older camper. Space is limited, so be sure to register ASAP. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

PC Recreation Summer Program Registration

The new edition of Play Magazine, Park City Recreation's digital resource for youth and adult recreation offerings is now available online. Registration for all summer programs opens on April 1. Some programs fill up quickly, so be sure to view the magazine online to have your selections ready for registration day. To view Play Magazine and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach Puppy and Basic obedience classes on Tuesday evenings, April 18 to May 23 at the PC MARC. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly-adopted pets. The fee is $75. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free PC MARC Admission for Students

During the school year students 6-18 years of age are invited to participate in a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for free when presenting student I.D. Monday – Friday from 2-4 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, gaga ball, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Those 12 and older may use the workout area. For information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Scholarships

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.