Sports Briefs, Nov. 12, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Adult Basketball League

Hoop it up this winter in Park City Recreation’s Adult Basketball League. Featuring round robin play followed by a double elimination tournament, the league spans from November 17th to February 23rd with games played on Thursdays 6 to 10 p.m. in the PC MARC gymnasium. The fee per team is $560 plus a refundable $100 forfeit fee. Registration deadline is November 10th so don’t wait! For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Utah Olympic Park Introduces New Alpine Skills and Drills Program

Online registration is now available for Utah Olympic Park Sport Clubs winter program offerings. Utah Olympic Park offers youth programs in various winter sport disciplines including cross-country skiing, Nordic ski jumping, aerials, freeskiing, bobsled, skeleton, and ski mountaineering. Registration is open and available online for all Utah Olympic Park winter sport programs. For more information on Utah Olympic Park Sport Club programs visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Volleyball Club try-outs Nov. 10 and 14

Apex Volleyball will have try-outs for their 2017 volleyball teams on Nov. 10 and 14 for ages 8 to 18. In 2016, Apex teams won four tournament championships. We have girls representing three high school teams, and their teams were a combined 30-0 in region play this year. One of the girls in the club was selected as Deseret News Athlete of the Week. Contact Apex Volleyball for more details at ApexVolleyballParkCity@gmail.com or 937-286-0935.

Park City Soccer Club hosts entry level referee clinic

The Park City Soccer Club is hosting an entry level Referee Certification Class on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 in the classroom at Trailside Park. The class is open to boys and girls ages 12 and older, as well as interested adults, seeking a paid opportunity to officiate Utah Youth Soccer competitive club games; young adult and adult referees are in great demand. The Friday session will run 6-9 p.m., while the Saturday session runs 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Successful participants ages 14 and older will receive a Grade 8 US Soccer Federation License, at a cost of $82 annually. Those ages 12 and 13 will receive a Grade 9 US Soccer Federation License, at a cost of $62 annually. For more information, or to register, contact Shelley Gillwald at pcscdirector@gmail.com or 435.901.3715.

Hike with Basin this Fall and Winter

Basin Recreation is offering 2 FREE moonlight hikes this season. Join Basin on Monday, Nov. 14 at Round Valley trail head at the Park City Ice Arena and Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Armstrong trail head near the Silver Star Cafe. Both hikes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. No need to register in advance. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about upcoming hikes and adventures with Basin Recreation.

One-Dollar Mondays for Students at PC MARC

It’s Monday Funday at the PC MARC! Students 9 – 18 years can enjoy a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for just $1 when presenting student I.D. between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Those 12 – 18 may use the workout area. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Adult Indoor Coed Soccer League at the Fieldhouse

The 13th year of coed indoor soccer will start on Dec. 1, 2016 on the indoor turf at the Fieldhouse. Sign up your team by the deadline Nov. 23. This league will be a 7v7 coed adult league (four male/three female players) with games on Thursday or Friday evenings. Team fee is $550 per team with 11 team max. Teams will play 10 league games and a single elimination tournament to conclude the season. League will start Dec. 1, 2016 and conclude in March. Please call Matt Strader at 435-655-0999 ex 14 or email at mstrader@basinrecreation.org for more information.

Try Hockey For Free at Park City Ice Arena

This event, from 10:15-11:15 a.m. on Nov. 12, is designed to provide kids ages 4 to 9 a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Top coaches will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics. Your son or daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience.

Whistler Blackcomb Resort is Now Epic

Vail Resorts has closed on the acquisition of Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada. All 2016-17 Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass holders will receive five days of skiing and snowboarding at Whistler Blackcomb this winter season. In addition, Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited season pass holders will enjoy five days of skiing and snowboarding at any of Vail Resorts’ U.S. resorts. The full season pass lineup with Whistler Blackcomb for 2017-18 will be announced when those passes go on sale in March 2017.

Basin Recreation Jr Jazz Basketball

Registration is happening now for Basin Recreation’s 2017 Jr Jazz Basketball League. League runs from January 3rd to March 3rd and each division will play twice per week at either Ecker Hill Gym, Treasure Mountain Middle School or Trailside Elementary. Player evaluations to be held the week of Dec 5th (days vary based on division). Divisions available for 3rd Grade through 8th Grade and cost is $70 per player. Sign up now, as cost will increase after Dec 4th Click to Register. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org email patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Park City Soccer Club Academy

PCSC is offering both girls- and boys-specific Academy sessions for players ages 6 to 10. Led by professional coaches, the PCSC Youth Academy aims to teach soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a one- or two-day-per-week program during the 12-week session, which runs until Dec. 9. The Academy curriculum is designed to allow players to join at any time during a session and is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall Rec League soccer. For more information, visit ParkCitySoccer.org or contact Academy Director Matt Terwillegar (boys) at 435-602-9401 or Mara Rabin Discoe (girls) at 435-901-1062.

Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics

Get into the game of tennis with the PC MARC’s new Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics. Tennis pros will teach players with modified rackets and balls intended to have participants quickly playing with friends and in USTA leagues and tournaments. Sessions are held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $17 per class. Register online at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5429.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.