Sports Briefs, Nov. 26, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Healthy Holidays Fitness Challenge

Join Basin Recreation and get in the holiday spirit. Purchase the Healthy Holidays 12-punch fitness pass for $50 and challenge yourself to take any 12 fitness classes during the month of December to be eligible to win an annual Fieldhouse facility pass with classes. Healthy Holidays Fitness Challenge will run Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. For more information, contact Kelly Isleib at kelly@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

Santa at The Fieldhouse

Basin Recreation is bringing Santa to The Fieldhouse! Join us for pictures with Santa, bounce houses, face painting, arts & crafts and more! Save the date for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Summit County Library will be there to entertain the kids with Christmas stories until Santa arrives at 4 p.m. For an additional fee, Color Me Mine will be hosting an ornament making station for that keepsake gift this holiday. In partnership with the Christian Center & Dry Baby Bums, bring a new toy, pantry item, or box of diapers for donation in lieu of admission fee. For more details, please call The Fieldhouse at (435) 655-0999 or http://basinrecreation.org.

Adult Basketball Players Wanted

Park City Recreation is looking for free agents interested in joining the Adult Basketball League. Games begin Dec. 1 and are played on Thursday evenings in the PC MARC Gymnasium. For more information please contact Cole Johnston at 435-615-5451 or cole.johnston@parkcity.org.

Utah Olympic Park Introduces New Alpine Skills and Drills Program

Online registration is now available for Utah Olympic Park Sport Clubs winter program offerings. Utah Olympic Park offers youth programs in various winter sport disciplines including cross-country skiing, Nordic ski jumping, aerials, freeskiing, bobsled, skeleton, and ski mountaineering. Registration is open and available online for all Utah Olympic Park winter sport programs. For more information on Utah Olympic Park Sport Club programs visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Ski with Basin Nordic Ski Program

Basin Recreation is offering Nordic Ski sessions in January and February. These classes are for adults who are just learning to skate ski. Sessions are Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at various Basin Parks and Trails. Bring your skis and enjoy Basin Recreations groomed ski trails and get a great workout. Cost is $45 per session or $15 drop in each week. Session is limited to 20 participants. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Hike with Basin this Fall and Winter

Basin Recreation is offering a FREE moonlight hike on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Armstrong trail head near the Silver Star Cafe. The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. No need to register in advance. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about upcoming hikes and adventures with Basin Recreation.

One-Dollar Mondays for Students at PC MARC

It’s Monday Funday at the PC MARC! Students 9 – 18 years can enjoy a wealth of activities at the PC MARC for just $1 when presenting student I.D. between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Activities are unsupervised and include ping pong, the basketball gym, teen area and more. Those 12 – 18 may use the workout area. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Adult Indoor Coed Soccer League at the Fieldhouse

The 13th year of coed indoor soccer will start on Dec. 1, 2016 on the indoor turf at the Fieldhouse. Sign up your team by the deadline Nov. 23. This league will be a 7v7 coed adult league (four male/three female players) with games on Thursday or Friday evenings. Team fee is $550 per team with 11 team max. Teams will play 10 league games and a single elimination tournament to conclude the season. League will start Dec. 1, 2016 and conclude in March. Please call Matt Strader at 435-655-0999 ex 14 or email at mstrader@basinrecreation.org for more information.

Basin Recreation Jr Jazz Basketball

Registration is happening now for Basin Recreation’s 2017 Jr Jazz Basketball League. League runs from January 3rd to March 3rd and each division will play twice per week at either Ecker Hill Gym, Treasure Mountain Middle School or Trailside Elementary. Player evaluations to be held the week of Dec 5th (days vary based on division). Divisions available for 3rd Grade through 8th Grade and cost is $70 per player. Sign up now, as cost will increase after Dec 4th Click to Register. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org email patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Park City Soccer Club Academy

PCSC is offering both girls- and boys-specific Academy sessions for players ages 6 to 10. Led by professional coaches, the PCSC Youth Academy aims to teach soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a one- or two-day-per-week program during the 12-week session, which runs until Dec. 9. The Academy curriculum is designed to allow players to join at any time during a session and is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall Rec League soccer. For more information, visit ParkCitySoccer.org or contact Academy Director Matt Terwillegar (boys) at 435-602-9401 or Mara Rabin Discoe (girls) at 435-901-1062.

Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics

Get into the game of tennis with the PC MARC’s new Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics. Tennis pros will teach players with modified rackets and balls intended to have participants quickly playing with friends and in USTA leagues and tournaments. Sessions are held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $17 per class. Register online at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5429.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.