Sports Briefs, Oct. 29, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM have installed erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. Jenni’s Trail is no longer being diverted around Treasure Hollow and is fully open for public use. Next year during revegetation, permanent signs will be posted to show the new trail path across Treasure Hollow. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Try Hockey For Free at Park City Ice Arena

This event, from 10:15-11:15 a.m. on Nov. 12, is designed to provide kids ages 4 to 9 a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Top coaches will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics. Your son or daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience.

Informational Meeting for PCHS Girls Spring Lacrosse

The Park City High School Girls Lacrosse program will hold its annual informational meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at 6:30 p.m., in the Park City High School Lecture Hall. Anyone who is interested in playing lacrosse during the 2017 season, and their parents, are invited and encouraged to attend. Players and parents will learn about the program and meet the coaches. PCHS girls lacrosse is a “club sport” and no one will be cut. Preseason practices for all levels of play will be held at the Basin Recreation Field House on Thursdays in November and December at 7:00 p.m. If you cannot attend the meeting but would like information regarding the PCHS girls lacrosse program, please send an email to pchsgirlslax@gmail.com.

Whistler Blackcomb Resort is Now Epic

Vail Resorts has closed on the acquisition of Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada. All 2016-17 Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass holders will receive five days of skiing and snowboarding at Whistler Blackcomb this winter season. In addition, Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited season pass holders will enjoy five days of skiing and snowboarding at any of Vail Resorts’ U.S. resorts. The full season pass lineup with Whistler Blackcomb for 2017-18 will be announced when those passes go on sale in March 2017.

Playin’ the Basin Way

Basin Recreation is holding open field time for those in adaptive (physical, mental or other limitations) populations and their siblings. Sessions will be held Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. For more information, email Helaine O’Keefe at helaine@basinrecreation.org, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Park City Soccer Club Academy

PCSC is offering both girls- and boys-specific Academy sessions for players ages 6 to 10. Led by professional coaches, the PCSC Youth Academy aims to teach soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a one- or two-day-per-week program during the 12-week session, which runs until Dec. 9. The Academy curriculum is designed to allow players to join at any time during a session and is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall Rec League soccer. For more information, visit ParkCitySoccer.org or contact Academy Director Matt Terwillegar (boys) at 435-602-9401 or Mara Rabin Discoe (girls) at 435-901-1062.

Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics

Get into the game of tennis with the PC MARC’s new Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics. Tennis pros will teach players with modified rackets and balls intended to have participants quickly playing with friends and in USTA leagues and tournaments. Sessions are held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $17 per class. Register online at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5429.

Little Dribblers Basketball League

Basin Recreation’s Little Dribblers Basketball League is for players from 4 years old to second grade and runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 10. Pre-K/Kindergarten Division plays on Saturdays only and the First/Second Grade Division plays on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All divisions will play at the PC MARC on Saturdays and First/Second Grade Division will play at Ecker Hill Middle School on Wednesdays. The cost is $60 for Pre-K/Kindergarten Division and $70 for First/Second Grade Division. All Basin Recreation youth programs are offered at a $10 cost to anyone in need. Visit BasinRecreation.org to register today. Contact sam@basinrecreation.org with any questions regarding the league.

Volleyball Camp at Apex Volleyball starting Oct. 14

Apex offers volleyball groups for beginners, and experienced players ages 8 to 18. In 2016, Apex teams won four tournaments, plus its 11-13-year-old team won silver playing up in a 14u tournament. One of the girls in the club was selected as Deseret News Athlete of the Week. Contact Apex Volleyball for more details at ApexVolleyballParkCity@gmail.com or Bobby Boggs at 937-286-0935.

The Hiking Club

Basin Recreation has formed The Hiking Club for people interested in hiking with a group. This group meets at The Fieldhouse on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. and on Fridays at 9 a.m. Monday hikes will be on Basin Recreation’s local trail system, which is a great way to learn some new trails. Fridays are generally more mountainous, traveling to Sundance, the Uintas, Snowbird and Timpanogos for a variety of easy-to-moderate hikes. Just meet at The Fieldhouse and a van will drive to the trailhead. The cost is $5. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. For more information, contact Patrick Saucier at patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty: Fun. Social. Exercise.

Basin Recreation’s Fun Over Fifty category offers something for everyone ages 50-plus. Summer activities include weekly Hiking Club events, standup paddleboarding, drop-in pickleball, sailing, rafting/kayaking and over-the-hill mountain biking. These are great for beginners and anyone interested in group recreation. Stop by The Fieldhouse, visit BasinRecreation.org or contact patrick@basinrecreation.org to learn more about these programs.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at noon at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.

A Minor Spin Class

Whether you’re a youth or just young at heart, the PC MARC has a new spin class just for you. Join Brooke on Sundays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. for a great workout and music at a decibel level young people can appreciate. Ages 13 and over are welcome. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Pickleball at the PC MARC

PC Tennis invites those interested in racket sports to discover pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Head to the PC MARC for a variety of pickleball programming, including drop-in/social play, tournaments, clinics and drills. For more info and schedules, look for the Park City Pickleball Group on Meetup.com.