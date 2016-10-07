Sports Briefs, Oct. 8, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Last Chance for Utah Kids to Ski Free in 2016-2017 Season

Epic SchoolKids gives kids across Utah the opportunity to enjoy the many benefits of snow sports in their own backyard with five free days at Park City Mountain. The Epic SchoolKids Utah Pack does not require any purchases and also includes one free first-timer ski or snowboard lesson with free equipment rental. Registration for Utah elementary school kids is only available through Sunday, Oct. 9, and can be done online at http://www.epicschoolkids.com/utah.

Learn to Play Ultimate Frisbee

Learn the basics of this fast-paced field sport on Saturday, Oct. 8, 15, & 22 at 4 p.m. at Trailside Park. Throwing skills and basic play will be taught in preparation for starting a competitive club team at PCHS in the spring. Girls and boys in grades 9-12 are invited. For more information contact parkcityultimate@gmail.com or follow on Twitter @parkcityulti

Park City Soccer Club Academy

PCSC is offering both girls- and boys-specific Academy sessions for players ages 6 to 10. Led by professional coaches, the PCSC Youth Academy aims to teach soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a one- or two-day-per-week program during the 12-week session, which runs until Dec. 9. The Academy curriculum is designed to allow players to join at any time during a session and is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall Rec League soccer. Players may work on their technical development during Academy sessions and still experience the fun of game play throughout the league season. For more information, visit ParkCitySoccer.org or contact Academy Director Matt Terwillegar (boys) at 435-602-9401 or Mara Rabin Discoe (girls) at 435-901-1062.

Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics

Get into the game of tennis with the PC MARC’s new Adult Beginner Tennis Clinics. Tennis pros will teach players with modified rackets and balls intended to have participants quickly playing with friends and in USTA leagues and tournaments. Sessions are held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $17 per class. Register online at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5429.

Bike with Basin Adult Fall Mountain Bike Clinics

Learn bike skills, ride new trails and meet some new friends in these fun and friendly mountain bike clinics for adults. Clinics are designed for brand new riders, beginners and intermediate participants. Group rides will be held on Thursdays in October from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 per session. To register, or for more information, visit

BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Kathy Bochnowski will lead this month’s Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC with a discussion about how physical therapy can improve women’s pelvic floor dysfunctions, when to speak with your health provider, and the impact of diet. Join her on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at noon. For more info, please visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400

Little Dribblers Basketball League

Basin Recreation’s Little Dribblers Basketball League is for players from 4 years old to second grade and runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 10. Pre-K/Kindergarten Division will play on Saturdays only and the First/Second Grade Division plays on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All divisions will play at the PC MARC on Saturdays and First/Second Grade Division will play at Ecker Hill Middle School on Wednesdays. The cost is $60 for Pre-K/Kindergarten Division and $70 for First/Second Grade Division. This league will be full and early registration is recommended. All Basin Recreation youth programs are offered at a $10 cost to anyone in need. Visit BasinRecreation.org to register today. Contact sam@basinrecreation.org with any questions regarding the league.

PC Miners Youth Competitive Basketball

Does your son love to play basketball? Is he ready to dedicate himself to a competitive team? If so, then he should consider trying out for the Miners. Open tryouts for the upcoming season will be held at Park City High School on Oct. 24 and 25: 4th/5th grade at 6 p.m., 6th/7th grade at 7 p.m., and 8th grade at 8 p.m. Please plan on attending both days of tryouts. If you have any questions, please contact Paul Baniewicz at pcbani@comcast.net.

Volleyball Camp at Apex Volleyball starting Oct. 14

Apex offers volleyball groups for beginners, and experienced players ages 8 to 18. In 2016, Apex teams won four tournaments, plus its 11-13-year-old team won silver playing up in a 14u tournament. One of the girls in the club was selected as Deseret News Athlete of the Week. Contact Apex Volleyball for more details at ApexVolleyballParkCity@gmail.com or Bobby Boggs at 937-286-0935.

Intro to Lacrosse at the Fieldhouse

The Fieldhouse is offering fall lacrosse clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching and throwing without the players being exposed to too much of the game too fast. Equipment will be provided. Sign up for all clinics or drop in each Saturday morning at the Fieldhouse. Boys and girls in Kindergarten, first and second grades are invited. Clinics will run on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. ending on Oct. 15. Register for each clinic for $20. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Adult Ballet

The PC MARC’s Adult Ballet classes, taught by Joanne Rupinskas, focus on traditional ballet technique while emphasizing correct posture and body alignment. The fall session runs Oct. 11 to Nov. 17. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The fee is $130 per session. Registration ends two days before class start. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 11-Nov. 10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Ecker Hill Gym. Spike, bump and volley. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for a bit of friendly competition. The cost is $60 for 3rd-5th graders and $100 for 6th-9th graders. Both divisions are coed. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Basin Recreation UEA Camp

Need a place for your kids to play during Fall Break? Sign up for Basin Recreation’s UEA Break Camp Oct. 20 and 21. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Campers will enjoy games, arts and crafts, and swimming, so be sure to pack a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. Cost is $40 per day or $75 for both days. To register, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Around the Town Fitness Challenge

Basin Recreation is taking you around town to showcase some of Park City’s most outstanding fitness studios and classes. From yoga to kickboxing to cycling and everything in between, you’ll experience fun new workouts for an unbeatable price. Eight sessions costs $80 (pre-pay only, no drop-ins). Program runs Oct. 4-27 every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (unless otherwise noted). Meeting at various fitness studios around Park City. To register, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org, call 435-655-0999 or stop by The Fieldhouse. For more information, contact Necia Emery at necia@basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

Youth Tennis Programs

The next session of Youth Tennis at the PC MARC will be held until Oct. 12. Programs are available for kids of all ages and abilities. Days, times and fees vary depending on the class. Registration is now open. For more info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

The Hiking Club

Basin Recreation has formed The Hiking Club for people interested in hiking with a group. This group meets at The Fieldhouse on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. and on Fridays at 9 a.m. Monday hikes will be on Basin Recreation’s local trail system, which is a great way to learn some new trails. Fridays are generally more mountainous, traveling to Sundance, the Uintas, Snowbird and Timpanogos for a variety of easy-to-moderate hikes. Just meet at The Fieldhouse and a van will drive to the trailhead. The cost is $5. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. For more information, contact Patrick Saucier at patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty: Fun. Social. Exercise.

Basin Recreation’s Fun Over Fifty category offers something for everyone ages 50-plus. Summer activities include weekly Hiking Club events, standup paddleboarding, drop-in pickleball, sailing, rafting/kayaking and over-the-hill mountain biking. These are great for beginners and anyone interested in group recreation. Stop by The Fieldhouse, visit BasinRecreation.org or contact patrick@basinrecreation.org to learn more about these programs.

Halloween GLOW Party!

Ditch the workout and join Basin Recreation’s Halloween Party! Zumba fanatics get ready to glow in white or neon under backlighting (all abilities welcome)! Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Fieldhouse. Drop-in fee is $10.00. To register, visit http://www.basinrecreation.org, call 435-655-0999 or stop by The Fieldhouse. For more information, contact Necia Emery at necia@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

Playin’ the Basin Way

Basin Recreation is holding open field time for those in adaptive (physical, mental or other limitations) populations and their siblings. Sessions will be held Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. For more information, email Helaine O’Keefe at helaine@basinrecreation.org, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player. Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15-8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.

A Minor Spin Class

Whether you’re a youth or just young at heart, the PC MARC has a new spin class just for you. Join Brooke on Sundays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. for a great workout and music at a decibel level young people can appreciate. Ages 13 and over are welcome. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Pickleball at the PC MARC

PC Tennis invites those interested in racket sports to discover pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Head to the PC MARC for a variety of pickleball programming, including drop-in/social play, tournaments, clinics and drills. For more info and schedules, look for the Park City Pickleball Group on Meetup.com.