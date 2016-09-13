Sports Briefs, Sept. 14, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Join the Recycle Utah staff as they talk trash at this month’s Free Lunchtime Learning on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at noon at the PC MARC. The non-profit’s executive director will give a compelling and engaging overview of recycling and how it relates to climate change, water, economics and you as a recycler. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM are installing erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. While the EPA and UPCM are coordinating with Mountain Trails Foundation and Park City Mountain to keep all bike trails open, the groups will be temporarily diverting portions of one trail, Jenni’s Trail. The organizations regret any inconvenience and expect to complete work and remove this diversion by Oct. 1. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Park City Soccer Club Academy

PCSC is offering both girls- and boys-specific Academy sessions for players between the ages of 6 and 10 years old. Led by professional coaches, the primary goals of PCSC Youth Academy are teaching the game of soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a one- or two-day per week program during the 12-week session, which runs Sept. 9 to Dec. 9. The Academy curriculum is designed to allow players to join at any time during a session and the Academy is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall Rec League soccer. By enrolling in the Academy at the same time as rec soccer, players may work on their technical development during Academy sessions and still experience the fun of game play throughout the league season. For more information, visit ParkCitySoccer.org or contact Academy Director Matt Terwillegar (Boys) at 435-602-9401 or Mara Rabin Discoe (Girls) at 435-901-1062.

Bike with Basin Adult Fall Mountain Bike Clinics

Learn bike skills, ride new trails and meet some new friends in these fun and friendly mountain bike clinics for adults. Clinics are designed for brand new riders, beginners and intermediate participants. Clinics will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays in September from noon to 3 p.m. Group rides will be held on Thursdays in October from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 per session. To register, or for more information, visit

BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999.

Little Dribblers Basketball League

Basin Recreation’s Little Dribblers Basketball League is for players from 4 years old to second grade and runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 10. Pre-K/Kindergarten Division will play on Saturdays only and the 1st/2nd Grade Division plays on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All divisions will play at the PC MARC on Saturdays and 1st/2nd Grade Division will play at Ecker Hill Middle School on Wednesdays. The cost is $60 for Pre-K/Kindergarten Division and $70 for 1st/2nd Grade Division. This league will be full and early registration is recommended to guarantee a spot. All Basin Recreation youth programs are offered at a $10 cost to anyone in need as part of the scholarship program. Visit BasinRecreation.org to register today! Contact sam@basinrecreation.org with any questions regarding the 2016 Little Dribblers Basketball League.

Intro to Lacrosse at the Fieldhouse

The Fieldhouse will be offering fall lacrosse clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching and throwing without the players being exposed to too much of the game too fast. Equipment will be provided. Sign up for all clinics or drop in each Saturday morning at the Fieldhouse. Boys and girls in Kindergarten, first and second grades are invited to register for these clinics. Clinics will run on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. and started on Sept. 10 and end on Oct. 15. Register for all six clinics for $80 or each clinic for $20. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Swing For Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Basin Recreation is hosting the 4th Annual Swing For Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Canyons Golf Course. The cost is $400 per team or $100 per player and all proceeds go to the scholarship fund, which is used to provide affordable recreation programming to underprivileged families in Park City. This is the biggest booster to the scholarship fund all year and there are opportunities for locals and local businesses to get involved in golfing for a good cause. There will be great prizes (some valued at over $1,000) and there will be fun on-course games setup throughout. Get some friends or co-workers together and come out for a great day of golf! Lunch is provided by Red Tail Grill following the round. It’s a scramble. Visit BasinRecreation.org to register or contact briank@basinrecreation.org for more information, to make a prize donation or to sponsor a hole.

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 11-Nov. 10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Ecker Hill Gym. Spike, bump and volley. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for a bit of friendly competition. The cost is $60 for 3rd-5th graders and $100 for 6th-9th graders. Both divisions are coed. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a high-energy group setting. The class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Oct. 26, with two sessions to choose from: 1 to 2 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and the registration deadline is Sept. 17. For info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Basin Recreation UEA Camp

Need a place for your kids to play during Fall Break? Sign up for Basin Recreation’s UEA Break Camp Oct. 20 and 21. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Campers will enjoy games, arts and crafts, and swimming, so be sure to pack a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. Cost is $40 per day or $75 for both days. To register, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Start Smart Basketball

The PC MARC is offering a fun, unintimidating way to introduce children and parents to the sport of basketball. Start Smart Basketball runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 17 on Mondays, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. for kids ages 3 to 5. The $65 fee includes equipment. Register by Sept. 19 at ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Thriller Dance Workshop

Exercise, dance and take yourself less seriously with the PC MARC’s five-week Thriller Dance workshop. Learn the famous dance moves with your whole family, and have the chance to perform your new skills at the Park City Halloween Dog Parade. The workshop is held Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 on Fridays from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and on Halloween. The fee is $30. For more info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Skating Academy

The Skating Academy at the Park City Ice Arena included a 30-minute class and 15 minutes of practice every session. Sessions are on Mondays — Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 — from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. There are also Saturday sessions on Sept. 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 from 9-9:45 a.m. The fee is $82.

Learn to Play Hockey

The Learn to Play Hockey clinic at the Park City Ice Arena is for new and beginner hockey players who are comfortable skating. Skills include skating, puck handling and shooting. Scrimmages are typical at the end of each class. Sessions will be held on Mondays — Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 — from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and on Thursdays — Sept. 15, 22 and 29 and Oct. 6, 13 and 27 — from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. The price is $93.

Basic Hockey Skating

Basic Hockey Skating classes at the Park City Ice Arena are for new and beginner hockey skaters. Students must be stable standing in their hockey skates on the ice. Sessions will be held on Thursdays — Sept. 15, 22 and 29 and Oct. 6, 13 and 27 — from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and on Saturdays — Sept. 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 — from 9-9:45 a.m. The cost is $82.

Youth Tennis Programs

The next session of Youth Tennis at the PC MARC will be held until Oct. 12. Programs are available for kids of all ages and abilities. Days, times and fees vary depending on the class. Registration is now open. For more info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach Puppy and Basic obedience classes on Tuesday evenings until Oct. 4 at the PC MARC. Classes are for dogs ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. Puppy class is at 6 p.m. and Basic follows at 7 p.m. The fee is $75. For info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

The Hiking Club

Basin Recreation has formed The Hiking Club for people interested in hiking with a group. This group meets at The Fieldhouse on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. and on Fridays at 9 a.m. Monday hikes will be on Basin Recreation’s local trail system, which is a great way to learn some new trails. Fridays are generally more mountainous, traveling to Sundance, the Uintas, Snowbird and Timpanogos for a variety of easy-to-moderate hikes. Just meet at The Fieldhouse and a van will drive to the trailhead. The cost is $5. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. For more information, contact Patrick Saucier at patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty: Fun. Social. Exercise.

Basin Recreation has new activities just for people over 50! Basin Recreation’s Fun Over Fifty category offers something for everyone 50-plus. Summer activities include weekly Hiking Club events, standup paddleboarding, drop-in pickleball, sailing, rafting/kayaking and over-the-hill mountain biking. These are great for beginners and anyone interested in group recreation. Stop by The Fieldhouse, visit BasinRecreation.org or contact patrick@basinrecreation.org to learn more about these programs.

Park City M.O.B. (Moms on Bikes)

Park City Recreation offers weekly mountain bike rides for moms, led by moms on Park City’s vast network of trails. Rides are held on Wednesdays until Sept. 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Email jmoran@parkcity.org to be added to the email list. Ride locations change each week.

Playin’ the Basin Way

Basin Recreation is holding open field time for those in adaptive (physical, mental or other limitations) populations and their siblings. Sessions will be held Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. For more information, email Helaine O’Keefe at helaine@basinrecreation.org, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome to attend. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player! Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15-8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.

A Minor Spin Class

Whether you’re a youth or just young at heart, the PC MARC has a new spin class just for you. Join Brooke on Sundays from 4:30-5:15 p.m. for a great workout and music at a decibel level young people can appreciate. Ages 13 and over are welcome. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Pickleball at the PC MARC

PC Tennis invites those interested in racket sports to discover pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Head to the PC MARC for a variety of pickleball programming, including drop-in/social play, tournaments, clinics and drills. For more info and schedules, look for the Park City Pickleball Group on Meetup.com.