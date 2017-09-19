Sports Briefs, Sept. 20, 2017

Thriller Dance Workshop

The PC MARC is offering a five-week Thriller Dance workshop. Learn the famous dance moves with your whole family and have the chance to perform your new skills at the Park City Halloween Dog Parade. The workshop is held Sept. 30 – Oct.31 on Tuesdays, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and on Halloween. The fee is $30. For more info and to register, visit their website or call 615-5400.

Archery Classes

NASP certified staff will lead archery classes that teach everything kids ages 10 to 15 need to know about safely hitting a bull's eye. Equipment is provided, and safety and technique will be taught with challenging games at the PC MARC, Oct. 3-26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. The fee is $75. For more info and to register visit this website or call 435-615-5400.

Indoor Coed Volleyball

PC Recreation offers a 6-v.-6 Coed Volleyball league at the PC MARC for players 18 and older on Wednesday evenings 6 to 10 p.m. The league offers Competitive and Recreational divisions, and is played from Oct. 4-Dec. 6. The fee is $325 per team, and the registration deadline is Sept. 27th. For more info and to register, visit this website or call 435-615-5400.

Swing For Sports Golf Tournament

Basin Recreation is hosting the fifth annual Swing for Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Canyons Golf Course. The cost is $400 per team. This is the organization's largest fundraising event for Basin Rec's scholarship fund, which provides affordable recreation programming to underprivileged families in Park City. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund. Prizes (some valued at over $1,000) will be available throughout the course. Lunch is provided following the round (a scramble). Visit Basin Recreation’s website to register or contact Brian for more information, to make a prize donation or to sponsor a hole.

Bike with Basin Fall Clinics and rides for Adults

Clinics are designed for beginner and intermediate adult riders looking to improve bike handling skills and meet new people. An intermediate clinic will be offered on Sept. 18 and 20 from noon to 3 p.m. with $50 entry fee. Group rides will be held on Thursdays through September from 9am-11a.m. Cost is $10 per ride. To register, or for further information, visit

visit Basin Recreation’s website or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999.

Bike with Basin Youth

Bike with Basin Youth and explore the trails, learn bike safety, and bike etiquette. Boys and girls ages 8-12 will enjoy beginner and intermediate bike rides on local trails. Riders must have some mountain biking experience. Rides will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Sessions will be held in September and October. Cost is $150 for each session. Trail locations will be emailed to participants. Space is limited to 20 riders. To register, visit this website Or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999.

Local gym hosts event

The staff of Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center will open its doors boys and girls in the community ages 1 to 18 for three opportunities to become exposed to the sport of gymnastics by offering discounts for open gym sessions and a back-handspring clinic. Preregister and view age group times at Black Diamond’s website, under the calendar section, or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Youth Fall Volleyball Clinics

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 3 – Nov. 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for friendly competition. Cost is $60 for third- through fifth-graders and $100 for sixth- through ninth-graders. Three free skills and drills clinics will be offered after the fall session for those wanting extra play or who are interested in playing at a more competitive level. First- and second-graders can learn the basics of volleyball with adapted play for younger children. Available Fridays Oct. 6 to Nov. 3 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Cost is $40 and limited to 20 players. Register online here or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Lacrosse Clinics

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse will offer fall clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching, and throwing with gradual introduction to game play. Equipment will be provided. Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Coed: kindergarten through second grade: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. $80 per participant for six clinics, $20 per drop-in participant. Register online, call 435-655-0999, or visit The Fieldhouse.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Join physical therapist Kathy Bochnowski of Mountain Top Physical Therapy for a Free Lunchtime Learning session on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon at the PC MARC. She will discuss pelvic floor dysfunctions and how to improve pelvic floor health through physical therapy and diet. For more info, visit PC Recreation’s website or call 615-5400.

Adult Basketball League at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

Adult basketball leagues for ages 40 and up will be offered at the new courts at the Fieldhouse. League will be on Monday nights, 7-9 p.m. starting Oct. 2. Sign up individually and players will be placed on a team after an evaluation. Evaluation will be on the first night, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Players can request to play with friends and will be assigned together, please add requests in the registration notes. Registration is $50 per person. League is limited to 48 players. Email Matt Strader with any questions.

PC MARC offers P.E. for homeschoolers

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour phys-ed class to homeschooled children. A variety of fun, physical activities are designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. Classes are held Fridays, 10-11 a.m. from Sept.15 through May 2018. The fee is $25 per month and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Preschool and School Age Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to pre-school children, ages 1 through 5, and school age children, ages 5 through 18, to participate in open gym. This gives children the opportunity to advance their gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School-age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for Pre-school Open Gym and $15 for School Age Open Gym and you can preregister online or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Pre and Postnatal Yoga registration open

With a yoga workshop catering to new and expecting moms, practices will integrate mind and body to promote movement and meditation. Sessions are held at the PC MARC on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. The fee is $55 or $15 per class for drop-ins. For more info and to register by Sept. 26,visit this website or call 615-5400.

Big Air Gym Jam scheduled at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Fly high with the Park City co-ed Big Air program. Big Air is specially designed for skiers, boarders, skaters, etc. from ages 8 to 18 and uses in-ground Euro Trampolines, foam pits and padded training center. There is a $15 drop-in fee, Diamond Memberships do not apply. Big air Gym Jam, coached by Black Diamond's pro coaches, is held on Wednesdays (excluding business holidays) at 7:30, all athletes must be signed in by 7:40 pm.

Park City Sailing's Final Regatta is Upcoming

Park City Sailing's fall regatta is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. The Saturday regatta is followed by the Commodore's Ball. The event is casual, so attendees don't need to wear tuxedos or ball gowns. The event will feature food, drinks, music and dancing. Dress for the ball in your favorite “nautical” attire. Go preppy with your Nantucket Reds/Lilly Pulitzer, or go all out with a pirate or mermaid costume. Go to Park City Sailing’s website for more details.

Youth & Adult Karate Starting Soon

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those aged 14 and over, and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit this website or call 435-615-5400.

PC MARC offers Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a group setting. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and space is limited. For info and to register, visit this website or call 615-5400.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit Park City Running Club’s website to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 435-615-5400 or visit this website.

Dog Obedience Classes offered at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy and basic obedience classes at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info on class times and to register, visit this website or call 435-615-5400.