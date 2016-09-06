Sports Briefs, Sept. 7, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Join the Recycle Utah staff as they talk trash at this month’s Free Lunchtime Learning on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at noon at the PC MARC. The non-profit’s executive director will give a compelling and engaging overview of recycling and how it relates to climate change, water, economics and you as a recycler. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Trail Work at Park City Mountain

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and United Park City Mines (UPCM) are working together to address several locations in Park City, including locations at Park City Mountain, where mining activities took place and deposited mine waste. The EPA and UPCM are installing erosion controls to address the migration of contaminated sediments and ensure environmental and recreationalist safety. While the EPA and UPCM are coordinating with Mountain Trails Foundation and Park City Mountain to keep all bike trails open, the groups will be temporarily diverting portions of one trail, Jenni’s Trail. The organizations regret any inconvenience and expect to complete work and remove this diversion by Oct. 1. The EPA’s goal is to protect the environment while keeping safety a priority.

Wasatch Crest Ride

Grab your bike and helmet and join one of Utah’s most scenic bike rides! On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., PC Recreation will provide a shuttle and guide the ride along the Wasatch Crest Trail. The fee is $25 per rider and the deadline to register is Sept. 12. Registration is open to intermediate or better riders. For more info and to register, call 435-615-5400 or visit ParkCityRecreation.org.

Little Dribblers Basketball League

Basin Recreation’s Little Dribblers Basketball League is for players from 4 years old to second grade and runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 10. Pre-K/Kindergarten Division will play on Saturdays only and the 1st/2nd Grade Division plays on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All divisions will play at the PC MARC on Saturdays and 1st/2nd Grade Division will play at Ecker Hill Middle School on Wednesdays. The cost is $60 for Pre-K/Kindergarten Division and $70 for 1st/2nd Grade Division. This league will be full and early registration is recommended to guarantee a spot. All Basin Recreation youth programs are offered at a $10 cost to anyone in need as part of the scholarship program. Visit BasinRecreation.org to register today! Contact sam@basinrecreation.org with any questions regarding the 2016 Little Dribblers Basketball League.

Youth & Adult Karate

PC Recreation’s youth karate program teaches children ages 4 and up life lessons that build self-esteem, confidence, respect and fitness. Adults can also improve fitness, balance and coordination in the next session that will be held at the PC MARC Sept. 12 to Oct. 20. Days and times vary by levels. For more details and to register visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Intro to Lacrosse at the Fieldhouse

The Fieldhouse will be offering fall lacrosse clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching and throwing without the players being exposed to too much of the game too fast. Equipment will be provided. Sign up for all clinics or drop in each Saturday morning at the Fieldhouse. Boys and girls in Kindergarten, first and second grades are invited to register for these clinics. Clinics will run on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. and will start on Sept. 10 and end on Oct. 15. Register for all six clinics for $80 or each clinic for $20. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Swing For Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Basin Recreation is hosting the 4th Annual Swing For Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Canyons Golf Course. The cost is $400 per team or $100 per player and all proceeds go to the scholarship fund, which is used to provide affordable recreation programming to underprivileged families in Park City. This is the biggest booster to the scholarship fund all year and there are opportunities for locals and local businesses to get involved in golfing for a good cause. There will be great prizes (some valued at over $1,000) and there will be fun on-course games setup throughout. Get some friends or co-workers together and come out for a great day of golf! Lunch is provided by Red Tail Grill following the round. It’s a scramble. Visit BasinRecreation.org to register or contact briank@basinrecreation.org for more information, to make a prize donation or to sponsor a hole.

Skating Academy

The Skating Academy at the Park City Ice Arena included a 30-minute class and 15 minutes of practice every session. Sessions are on Mondays — Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 — from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. There are also Saturday sessions on Sept. 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 from 9-9:45 a.m. The fee is $82.

Learn to Play Hockey

The Learn to Play Hockey clinic at the Park City Ice Arena is for new and beginner hockey players who are comfortable skating. Skills include skating, puck handling and shooting. Scrimmages are typical at the end of each class. Sessions will be held on Mondays — Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 — from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and on Thursdays — Sept. 15, 22 and 29 and Oct. 6, 13 and 27 — from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. The price is $93.

Basic Hockey Skating

Basic Hockey Skating classes at the Park City Ice Arena are for new and beginner hockey skaters. Students must be stable standing in their hockey skates on the ice. Sessions will be held on Thursdays — Sept. 15, 22 and 29 and Oct. 6, 13 and 27 — from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and on Saturdays — Sept. 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 — from 9-9:45 a.m. The cost is $82.

Youth Tennis Programs

The next session of Youth Tennis at the PC MARC will be held until Oct. 12. Programs are available for kids of all ages and abilities. Days, times and fees vary depending on the class. Registration is now open. For more info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Dog Obedience Classes at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach Puppy and Basic obedience classes on Tuesday evenings until Oct. 4 at the PC MARC. Classes are for dogs ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. Puppy class is at 6 p.m. and Basic follows at 7 p.m. The fee is $75. For info and to register, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

The Hiking Club

Basin Recreation has formed The Hiking Club for people interested in hiking with a group. This group meets at The Fieldhouse on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. and on Fridays at 9 a.m. Monday hikes will be on Basin Recreation’s local trail system, which is a great way to learn some new trails. Fridays are generally more mountainous, traveling to Sundance, the Uintas, Snowbird and Timpanogos for a variety of easy-to-moderate hikes. Just meet at The Fieldhouse and a van will drive to the trailhead. The cost is $5. Register online at BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. For more information, contact Patrick Saucier at patrick@basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty: Fun. Social. Exercise.

Basin Recreation has new activities just for people over 50! Basin Recreation’s Fun Over Fifty category offers something for everyone 50-plus. Summer activities include weekly Hiking Club events, standup paddleboarding, drop-in pickleball, sailing, rafting/kayaking and over-the-hill mountain biking. These are great for beginners and anyone interested in group recreation. Stop by The Fieldhouse, visit BasinRecreation.org or contact patrick@basinrecreation.org to learn more about these programs.

Park City M.O.B. (Moms on Bikes)

Park City Recreation offers weekly mountain bike rides for moms, led by moms on Park City’s vast network of trails. Rides are held on Wednesdays until Sept. 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Email jmoran@parkcity.org to be added to the email list. Ride locations change each week.

Playin’ the Basin Way

Basin Recreation is holding open field time for those in adaptive (physical, mental or other limitations) populations and their siblings. Sessions will be held Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. For more information, email Helaine O’Keefe at helaine@basinrecreation.org, visit BasinRecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Adult Lunch Bunch

Adult Lunch Bunch is held on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. at the Park City Ice Arena. This class is for the adult skater who wants to enjoy some social time on the ice with other adults, learn some new skills and get a great workout. Beginners and more advanced skaters are welcome to attend. Register today at ParkCityIce.org or call 435-615-5707.

Cardio Tennis Offerings at the PC MARC

Add an exciting new element to your workout by combining the cardio of tennis with the strength benefits of TRX. The PC MARC is offering both Cardio Tennis and Cardio TRX Tennis designed to improve fitness on and off the court. The high-energy, full-body workout is perfect, whether or not you are a tennis player! Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The class fee is $17 for those who pre-register and $20 per class for drop-ins. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Park City Speed Skating Club

Come join the Park City Speed Skating Club for the new season. PCSSC is a skill-building, fitness-oriented club with an emphasis on fun. Basic skating skills are necessary and all ages are welcome. Practices will take place on Monday evenings from 6:15-8 p.m. and are coached by four-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman. The first visit is free so come take a lap with PCSSC. For more information, please visit ParkCitySpeedSkatingClub.blogspot.com.

A Minor Spin Class

Whether you’re a youth or just young at heart, the PC MARC has a new spin class just for you. Join Brooke on Sundays from 4:30-5:15 p.m. for a great workout and music at a decibel level young people can appreciate. Ages 13 and over are welcome. For more info, visit ParkCityRecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Pickleball at the PC MARC

PC Tennis invites those interested in racket sports to discover pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Head to the PC MARC for a variety of pickleball programming, including drop-in/social play, tournaments, clinics and drills. For more info and schedules, look for the Park City Pickleball Group on Meetup.com.