Sports Briefs, Sept. 9, 2017

Pre and Postnatal Yoga registration open

With a yoga workshop catering to new and expecting moms, practices will integrate mind and body to promote movement and meditation. Sessions are held at the PC MARC on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. The fee is $55 or $15 per class for drop-ins. For more info and to register by Sept. 26, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Sailing's Final Regatta is Upcoming

Park City Sailing's fall regatta is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. The Saturday regatta is followed by the Commodore's Ball. The event is casual, so attendees don't need to wear tuxedos or ball gowns. The event will feature food, drinks, music and dancing. Dress for the ball in your favorite “nautical” attire. Go preppy with your Nantucket Reds/Lilly Pulitzer, or go all out with a pirate or mermaid costume. Go to sailpc.org for more details.

Youth & Adult Karate Starting Soon

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those aged 14 and over, and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC MARC offers Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a group setting. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and space is limited. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Dog Obedience Classes offered at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy and basic obedience classes at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Free Lunchtime Learning at the PC MARC

Join Physical Therapist Kathy Bochnowski of Mountain Top Physical Therapy for a Free Lunchtime Learning session on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon at the PC MARC. She will discuss pelvic floor dysfunctions and how to improve pelvic floor health through physical therapy and diet. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC MARC offers P.E. for homeschoolers

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour phys-ed class to homeschooled children. A variety of fun, physical activities are designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. Classes are held Fridays, 10-11 a.m. from Sept.15 through May 2018. The fee is $25 per month and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Black Diamond Gymnastics Celebrates National Gymnastics Day

The staff of Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center will open its doors boys and girls in the community ages 1 to 18 for three opportunities to become exposed to the sport of gymnastics by offering discounts for open gym sessions and a back-handspring clinic. Preregister and view age group times at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com, under the calendar section, or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Big Air Gym Jam scheduled at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Fly high with the Park City co-ed Big Air program. Big Air is specially designed for skiers, boarders, skaters, etc. from ages 8 to 18 and uses in-ground Euro Trampolines, foam pits and padded training center. There is a $15 drop-in fee, Diamond Memberships do not apply. Big air Gym Jam, coached by Black Diamond's pro coaches, is held on Wednesdays (excluding business holidays) at 7:30, all athletes must be signed in by 7:40 pm.

Preschool and School Age Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to pre-school children, ages 1 through 5, and school age children, ages 5 through 18, to participate in open gym. This gives children the opportunity to advance their gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School-age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for Pre-school Open Gym and $15 for School Age Open Gym and you can preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.