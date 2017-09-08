Sports Briefs, Sept. 9, 2017

Youth Scholarships available through Park City Recreation

Park City Recreation offers scholarships for youth recreation programs. Qualifying applicants can receive at least 50 percent off program fees. The upcoming spring/summer season has something for every age group; soccer, tennis, swimming, camps, skate, dirt jump and more. You can find fee reduction applications at PCSD schools, the PC MARC or online at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.

Park City Sailing's Final Regatta is Upcoming

Park City Sailing's fall regatta is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. The Saturday regatta is followed by the Commodore's Ball. The event is casual, so attendees don't need to wear tuxedos or ball gowns. The event will feature food, drinks, music and dancing. Dress for the ball in your favorite “nautical” attire. Go preppy with your Nantucket Reds/Lilly Pulitzer, or go all out with a pirate or mermaid costume. Go to sailpc.org for more details.

Preschool Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to children ages 1-5 and their parents to beat the summer heat during their Gross Motor development while staying cool in A/C. These open workouts are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend. The fee per child is $10 and you can preregister online at blackdiamondgym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Youth & Adult Karate Starting Soon

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those aged 14 and over, and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC MARC offers Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a group setting. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and space is limited. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages available

Make your birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Dog Obedience Classes offered at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy and basic obedience classes at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.