Team Park City United celebrates season | ParkRecord.com

Team Park City United's end-of-season Banquets are wrapped up last month, while its summer water ramping programs started on June 2. The following are results in the disciplines of freeskiing, moguls skiing, big mountain skiing and snowboarding are of its local youth athletes from the 2016-2017 season.

"We had an amazing season with many of our athletes getting their first shot at World Cup competitions and Junior World Championships," said Chris Haslock, director of the Freeskiing team with Team Park City United. "As this crew moved up from the Regional/National level to the International level we were not sure how well our team would do at the Junior Nationals and Nationals level. The next crew stepped right up and filled the shoes of their teammates who moved up and actually won even more medals this year, which managed to get us named the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Freeskiing Club of the Year. I am so proud of our athletes at every level of the pipeline."

FREESKIING

USSA Junior Nationals Open Class

Big Air Ski Women: Ashton Glass (first place), Zoe Atkin (second), Alli Macuga (third), Nikita Rubocki (fourth)

Big Air Ski Men: Richard Thomas (second)

Halfpipe Women: Zoe Atkin (first), Nikita Rubocki (second)

Halfpipe Men: Cal Carson (third)

Slopestyle Women: Nikita Rubocki (first), Ashton Glass (second)

Slopestyle Men: Richard Thomas (first), Cal Carson (second)

Freeski Combined: Alli Macuga (first, women), Nikita Rubocki (second, women); Sam Ward (third, men)

Freestyle Combined: Alli Macuga (first, women); Joseph Eldridge (second, men), Henry Townshend (third, men)

USSA Junior Nationals Age Classes:

M-U11 Champion in Big Air, Halfpipe, Slopestyle: Henry Townshend

F-U15 Second Place in Big Air, Slopestyle: Alli Macuga

M-U13 Champion in Big Air, Slopestyle: Troy Podmilsak

M-U15 Third Place in Big Air, Slopestyle: James Kanzler

USASA Nationals:

14-15 Men's Slopestyle Champion: Zane Severson

Open Class Men's Slopestyle Champion: Blake Rolfing

NorAM:

Aspen Open Women's Halfpipe: Jeanee Crane-Mauzy (third place)

Aspen Open Big Air: Zane Severson (third, men), Rell Harwood (third, women)

Other:

Absolut Park Spring Battle: Quinn Wolferman (first)

World Cup Slopestyle: Colby Stevenson (first), Maggie Voisin, Isabel Atkin

Named to U.S. Freeskiing Rookie Team: Rell Harwood

Named to U.S. Freeskiing Pro Team: Alex Hall

MOGULS SKIING

Won the U.S. Ski Team Selection Event: Alex Jenson

Junior World Championships: Jack Kariotis (first place)

BIG MOUNTAIN SKIING

Grand Targhee National:

U-12: Slader Rodman (fourth)

12-14: Emma Schwartz (fourth, female)

12-14: Josh Levine (second, male), Carver Rodman (third,male)

15-18: Max Meza (first, male), Toby Burke (fifth, male)

Big Sky Regional:

12-14: Carver Rodman (first, male)

15-18: Alex Lundstrom (first, male)

Bogus Basin Regional:

12-14: Josh Levine (third, male), Zev Rosenfield (fourth, male)

Kicking Horse National:

15-18: Max Meza (first, male), Alex Lundstrom (fourth, male)

Snowbird Regional:

12-14: Emma Schwartz (fourth, female)

12-14: Carver Rodman (first, male)

15-18: River Goucher (fourth, female)

15-18: Alex Lundstrom (third, male), Cameron Petersen (fifth, male)

Snowbird National:

12-14: Alli Macuga (fourth, female)

15-18: Max Meza (fourth, male)

SNOWBOARDING

USASA Nationals:

Matt Loverso (Third Place, Junior Men)

Nor-Am Top 5:

Emily Boyce (fourth place)

Mikey Lacroix (third), Craig Leith (fourth)

USASA Nationals Top Five finishes:

Hunter Goulet (fifth in Halfpipe, third in Slopestyle)

Wyatt Blake (fourth in Halfpipe, fourth in Slopestyle)

Malia Quigley (fourth in Slopestyle)

Bennet Giblin (fourth in Halfpipe)

Parker Giblin (third in Halfpipe)

For more information on our Utah Olympic Park Summer water ramp programs, please visit http://www.teamparkcityunited.com