Thanks to new snow, local resorts open more terrain | ParkRecord.com

Local resorts are taking advantage of the cold front that made its way through the area last week, bringing with it some natural snow along with the ability to make some more in the sub-zero temperatures that occurred overnight.

Both Park City Resort and Deer Valley Resort opened up new terrain over the weekend, giving those who are making their way to the area for the holiday season more options. Park City opened the Quicksilver Gondola — just in its second year of existence — on Saturday, while Deer Valley opened up Empire Canyon Lodge and the Ruby and Empire Express chairlifts.

“It’s always our goal to have sufficient snow coverage to open 100% of our terrain,” Deer Valley’s Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers said. “Empire Canyon is one our most popular areas, especially for expert skiers and it’s great to get that open by mid-December.

“There’s always a lot of excitement when that terrain opens. Our snow pack is very good for this time of year and we look forward to having most of the mountain open in time for our holiday visitors.”

For Deer Valley, the opened terrain means its lift tickets will be bumped up to the full price, since they were at a discounted rate to start the season

Meanwhile for Park City, the Quicksilver Gondola is viewed as the prized jewel of the $50 million renovations the resort underwent last year. With the opening, this means the Canyons Village and Park City Base Area will now be one, connecting the 7,300 acres that make Park City Resort the largest ski resort in the nation.

The Park Record will continue to update terrain reports in the Rec Report in each issue.