Tickets are now on-sale for the Psicobloc Masters Series | ParkRecord.com

The Psicobloc Masters Series competition returns to the Utah Olympic Park July 26-28, 2017. Professional climbers from around the world will converge on Park City to compete in this high profile event.

The 2017 Psicobloc Masters is a three-day climbing event, held at the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool on July 26-28. Professional and amateur climbers will compete head-to-head in a dual climbing format on a 52-foot climbing wall with a 26-foot overhang above the 1.25 million gallon training pool. Competitors will battle it out, before thousands of spectators, with no ropes or harnesses, to see who can make it to the top of the competition wall the fastest. Many of the climbers do not make it to the top, resulting in spectacular splashes as the competitors drop into the unheated pool below.

2017 Athletes:

Men

Jan Hojer (2016 Psicobloc Masters Series Winner)

Jimmy Webb

Chris Sharma

Carlo Traversi

Nathaniel Coleman

Matt Fultz

Matty Hong

Daniel Woods

Jon Cardwell

Women

Michaela Keirsh (2016 Psicobloc Masters Series Winner

Delaney Miller

Charlotte Durif

Alex Puccio

Kyra Condie

JC Hunter

Nina Williams

Angie Payne

Tickets for the Psicobloc Master Series are available online at Psicocomp.com and in person at the Utah Olympic Park (3419 Olympic Parkway, Park City UT 84098). VIP Packages are available for $80 per person and includes general admission on Thursday, July 27, for the seeding round; parking and poolside access on Friday, July 28, for the finals.

General admission tickets for Thursday's Seeding Round are $15 for adult and $10 for youth ages six to 12. General admission tickets for Friday's Finals are $25 for adults and $20 for youth ages six to 12. Kids ages five and under are free both nights. On Friday, there is a $5 parking fee and free parking accessed via shuttle from the lower Olympic Parkway roundabout near the Park City Kimball Junction Visitor Center.

Event sponsors will be on-hand in the Vendor Village in the Welcome Plaza at Utah Olympic Park on Thursday and Friday. Event sponsors will be on-hand in the Vendor Village in the Welcome Plaza at Utah Olympic Park on Thursday and Friday. Sponsors include Mountain Hardwear, Black Diamond, Arctic Spas Utah, Clif Bar, Hippy Tree, Walltopia, Moon Climbing, Uinta Brewing, Prana, Adidas and Five Ten. The Vendor Village opens to the public at 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Climbing enthusiasts are encouraged to test their prowess during Qualifiers on July 26. Registration is open to the public (ages 16 and older) and the cost is $100 per person. Qualifiers will consist of one male route with a grade of 5.13+ and one female route with a grade of 5.12+. The top four fastest competitors from each gender will be awarded a spot during the Seeding Round. To register, go to: psicocomp.com/qualifier/

The Psicobloc climbing wall will open for public climbing beginning early July through September. Anyone (age seven or older) can experience the thrill of deep-water soloing. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Climbing wall tickets are $15 and $20 with shoe rental. Tickets are available at the Guest Services desk located in the Quinney Welcome Center at the Utah Olympic Park. The climbing wall ticket is also included in the Gold Pass. Participants must be able to swim.

Psicobloc Master Series Schedule of Events:

Wednesday, July 26 – Qualifiers (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thursday, July 27 – Seeding Round (Vendor village opens at 5 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.; climbing starts at 7 p.m.)

Friday, July 28 – Finals (Vendor village opens at 5 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.; climbing starts at 7 p.m.)

More information can be found at Psicocomp.com and these following social channels: Twitter.com/Psicocomp, Facebook.com/Psicocomp and Instagram.com/Psicocomp. Images are available at psicocomp.com/blog.