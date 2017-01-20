Town Race Series a perfect fit for everyone | ParkRecord.com

Whether it’s been a while since you’ve dusted off the racing skis or you’re just looking to get involved in a competition, the Park City Ski Team (PCST) has got you covered.

The local ski club will be hosting the first of a four-event series in the Town Race Series on Monday at the Eagle Race Arena at Park City Mountain Resort. The head-to-head-style giant slalom race is open to skiers of all skill levels.

“The idea is to create a good spirit, a good energy around alpine racing in the community,” PCST Director Jesse Hunt said. “We have a lot of alumni in the community and people who just want to go out there and give it shot. We have quite a mixture of people from the community. It’s just a lot of fun.”

There will be two courses, one with red gates and one with blue gates, set up on the lower end of CD’s run that each competitor will race through. The final standings are determined by the combined time of each racer on both courses. There’s also the option to join as a team of four racers, in which the top three times will count.

There will also be awards — the traditional mugs — available in four different categories. Using the NASTAR scoring system, which allows racers to be compared to one another despite age or ability, Hunt says anyone who enters will have a shot.

“Whether you’re a novice or whether you’re an expert racer, we’ve got a little bit for everybody out there,” Hunt said.

The awards will be given out at The Corner Store, one of the event’s sponsors, where racers can mingle with one another and watch replays of themselves on video.

In terms of snow conditions, the courses should be in pristine condition with the amount of snowfall the area’s received recently. With small snow showers on the radar in the days leading up to Monday’s races, Hunt says they’ll roll with whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

“At this point, the conditions are fantastic,” he said. “It sounds like there’s a little snow coming in over the weekend, but we’re an outdoor sport, so you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and go until 6 p.m. at the Eagle Race Arena.