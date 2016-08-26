Trail marathon set for Saturday | ParkRecord.com

The Park City trail system is vast, covering more than 400 miles. One of the most iconic trails in that system is the Mid Mountain Trail, which will host the annual Mid Mountain Marathon on Saturday morning.

Runners will make their way along the scenic trail, traversing Deer Valley and Park City Mountain en route to the finish area at Canyons.

Steve Cuttitta, a Park City High School teacher and cross-country coach who will participate in the event for the eighth time, said the trail marathon is something he looks forward to every year.

“I like the trail,” he said. “Now that I’ve done it enough times, it’s something I put on my schedule at the beginning of the year. It’s nice to do the local marathon.”

Cuttitta said seeing familiar faces at the starting line and in the finish area at Canyons adds to the race experience.

“Even though we do get some people from around the nation, it’s still very much a local’s race,” he said. “There’s nice camaraderie there.”

Once the starting-line niceties are out of the way, though, Cuttitta said the athletes are in for a long race.

“It just gets rough when you get to The Colony,” he said. “It gets tough from [mile] 18 to the finish. Usually the sun is coming out and it gets hot, too. They moved the start time up to 7 a.m., though, so hopefully that helps.”

However, as the racers approach the finish, Cuttitta said the atmosphere is a little more festive.

“I like the finish at Canyons,” he said. “There’s usually a nice crowd at the finish and it’s a nice downhill run at the end.”

Day-of registration for the Mid Mountain Marathon is available from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. at the Canyons base area. The cost is $90. For more information, visit http://www.mountaintrails.org.