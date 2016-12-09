UHSAA sets classifications and regions for 2017-19 | ParkRecord.com

Every two years, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) goes through a realigning process in order to accommodate each high school in the state. On Thursday morning, the Board of Trustees approved new classifications and regions that will go into effect in the fall of 2017. It will remain this way until 2019.

Among some of the changes this year was the decision to increase the number of classifications to six, bringing in a new 6A division for bigger schools. This had a direct effect on some schools in Summit County, starting with Park City High School.

The Miners have been competing at the 3A, or 3AA for football, level these last two seasons, but have been competitive with 4A schools in some sports. In the new realignment, PCHS has officially been bumped up to a 4A school, competing in Region 11 with Ben Lomond, Bonneville, Juan Diego (except football), Ogden, Stansbury and Tooele.

“We’re always excited to get a couple new teams in there,” said Jamie Sheetz, PCHS Athletic Director. “Juan Diego was added back in [on Thursday], which I think is good. We’ve had them with us in the past. There’s a little bit of a good rivalry we’ve had in the past with them in terms of competing at the same level. That’ll be good to have them back.”

The biggest change for PCHS is they don’t have to travel 100-plus miles without schools like Union and Grantsville in its region. This is a welcome change for Sheetz and all the students and parents that made those trips in the past.

“It’s been awhile since we haven’t had to go out to Roosevelt or Vernal to play,” Sheetz said.

Another factor that will surely have an effect on the Miners is the new Region 10 in 4A, which boasts a number of schools that were previously considered either 5A or 4A under the old alignment. If a Park City sports team is lucky enough to make it the state playoffs, there’s a good chance it will have to go up against schools such as Lehi, Orem or Mountain View.

“That’s going to be an interesting region to keep an eye on,” Sheetz said. “We’ll have to step up our game to compete in some sports with that region in Utah Valley. It’s kind of neat to see it.

“Our class will get after it like we always do,” she added. “It’s nice to get a little bit of change now and then.”

Another school in Summit County that will move up a classification next fall is South Summit High School, who was bumped up to 3A after previously playing at the 2A level the last two years. The Wildcats will compete in Region 13 with Grantsville, Judge Memorial, Morgan and Summit Academy.

North Summit High School remains in the same classification and region (2A and Region 16). The only difference for the Braves will be some new schools added to the fray, including Altamont, Duchesne, Layton Christian, St. Joseph and Utah Military Academy.

To see the entire realignment and where schools stand, visit http://www.uhsaa.org/news/Realignment2017-19Regions.php.